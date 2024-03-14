Global eClinical Solutions and Software Industry Poised for Exponential Growth, Expected US$ 29.1 Billion Valuation by 2033 | FMI Insights

The Global Eclinical Solutions and Software Industry is expected to reach US$ 29.1 billion by 2033, up from a projected US$ 9.3 billion in 2023. The market, which grew at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.6% between 2017 and 2022 (valued at $8.4 billion in 2022), is set to soar even higher, with a CAGR of 12.1% predicted from 2023 to 2033.

This growth can be ascribed to increased funding for clinical research and life sciences, which will allow for broad use of eClinical solutions and software, hence promoting total market growth throughout the projection period.

The expansion of research and development activities by biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical businesses will prompt the use of eClinical solutions and software in various clinical trials which will foster growth for the market. This is primarily because to address certain contemporary eClinical trial management needs, many businesses will require a comprehensive eClinical platform that will adapt to required needs. Hence, the prospects for the Global eClinical Solutions and Software Industry look bright in the upcoming years.

With the surge in the amount of data produced via the clinical development process, the need for efficient tracking and evaluation of clinical data will also rise. As a result of this, the demand for eClinical solutions and software amplifies in clinical trials which, in turn, supplements the overall market growth. The eClinical solutions and software increase efficiency, lessen the expenditure, and errors like duplicate entry are avoided due to the use of eClinical technologies. This factor bodes well for the expansion of the Global eClinical Solutions and Software Industry size. Other factors that will aid the market growth are the progress witnessed in the life sciences field and the outsourcing of clinical trials to contract research organizations (CROs). All of these factors propel the Global eClinical Solutions and Software Industry forward during the projection period.

Key Takeaways:

High costs and constant maintenance expenditure will prevent the growth of the eClinical solutions and software market during the assessment period.

Based on the service, the clinical data management systems (CDMS) category will dominate the global market with an estimated share of 22.6% for 2023 and 2033.

By delivery mode, the web-hosted (on-demand) will lead the market with a share of 67.3%.

The eClinical solutions and software market in the US will hold about 39.3% of the market share in 2023 due to increasing product launches by key players.

China’s eClinical solutions and software market will expand at a strong CAGR of 8.7% owing to greater medical needs.

Competitive Landscape

Oracle, Datatrak International, Inc., CRF Health, eClinicalWorks, Parexel International Corporation, Bioclinica, IBM Watson Health, and Anju Life Sciences Software, among others, are some of the dominant players in the Global eClinical Solutions and Software Industry profiled in the full version of the report.

In an intensely competitive environment, leading market players are concentrating on the swift adoption of advancing technology. These businesses employ various expansion strategies including mergers, collaborations, partnerships, and acquisitions, while also engaging in product development to enhance their market positions.

More Insights Into Global eClinical Solutions and Software Industry

In its latest report, FMI offers an unbiased and detailed analysis of the Global eClinical Solutions and Software Industry, providing historical data from 2017 to 2022 and forecast statistics for 2023 to 2033. For a comprehensive understanding of the global market potential, growth, and scope, the market is segmented on the basis of solution, delivery mode, clinical trial, end-user, and region.

According to the same reports, based on segmentation, the CROs category will make substantial contributions to the overall market growth in terms of end-users. In terms of clinical trials, the phase III segment will account for 46.7% of the global market share in 2023.

Based on region, the Global eClinical Solutions and Software Industry will present strong growth in the US. The target market in this region will account for 39.3% of the market share in 2023 and will likely continue this growth during the forecast period. Favorable government policies and rising funds from the government as well as increasing product launches from key players will push the market forward in the US. Germany and China, too, will make notable contributions to the global growth of the eClinical solutions and software market during the forecast period.

Key Players:

Oracle Datatrak International, Inc. Dassault Systemes CRF Health eClinicalWorks Parexel International Corporation Bioclinica eClinical Solutions IBM Watson Health Anju Life Sciences Software ERT Clinical

Key Market Segments Covered in Global eClinical Solutions and Software Industry Research

Solution:

Randomization & Trial Management (RTSM)

Clinical Data Management System (CDSM)

Clinical Trial Management System (CLMS)

Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA)

Electronic Trial Master File (eTMF)

Electronic Data Capture

Others

Delivery Mode:

Licensed Enterprise (On-premise) Solution

Cloud-based (SAAS) Solution

Web-hosted (on-demand) Solution

Clinical Trial:

Phase I

Phase II

Phase III

Phase IV

