Global Organ Preservation Industry Sets Ambitious US$ 455 Million Goal by 2032, Fueled by Projected 6.4% CAGR | According to the most recent FMI report

The Global Organ Preservation Industry is expected to reach a startling US$ 455 million by 2032, according to new research. This ambitious estimate, which shows a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%, is based on a comprehensive analysis by Future Market Insights Inc.

The organ preservation sector is critical in ensuring the survival of healthy donor organs for successful transplantation, marking a watershed moment in medical advancements. Organ transplantation has emerged as a beacon of hope, extending the lives of many people around the world. However, the success of these surgeries is dependent on the rigorous preservation of donated organs.

Among the emerging and crucial technologies in organ preservation, static cold storage (SCS) takes center stage. This method proves to be instrumental in safeguarding the health of donor organs by preventing toxic metabolites from causing damage to the tissues. SCS facilitates the preservation of normal organ function post-transplantation, significantly enhancing the overall success rates of transplant procedures.

Global Organ Preservation Industry Overview:

The act of keeping healthy organs after they have been removed from donors’ bodies is known as organ preservation. Without causing much harm, organs are removed from the donor’s body, transported, and then transplanted into the body of the recipient. The results of this study indicate that the adoption of organ preservation is directly impacted by the increased prevalence of chronic illnesses.

Organ preservation for transplantation has a strong influence on donor organ quality, which has a direct impact on a patient’s morbidity and survival rates following transplantation. One of the major factors driving the growth of the organ preservation solutions market is the increasing prevalence of chronic illnesses, as well as the world’s growing elderly population.

Because of the increasing number of organ failures caused by diabetes, cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), obesity, and other serious medical problems, static cold storage organ preservation treatments are becoming more common. Innovative and sophisticated organ preservation strategies, such as NMP, act as a growth-inducing agent.

In clinical and experimental research, such strategies help to reduce the risk of reperfusion damage after transplantation and improve static cold storage organ preservation results. Furthermore, an increasing number of government and non-government regulations and activities to encourage organ donation are positively impacting the growth of the organ preservation solutions market.

The growing number of people who volunteer to donate their organs for transplantation and research is also propelling the market forward. Other factors, such as increased R&D and significant developments in the Global Organ Preservation Industry, are expected to significantly contribute to market expansion.

Global Organ Preservation Industry Key Takeaways:

A preservation injury occurs when the liver no longer functions. A liver transplant, also known as a hepatic transplant, has the potential to save someone’s life. A liver transplant may also be recommended by a doctor to a patient who has reached the end stage of liver disease.

Individuals who received a liver transplant had an 89% chance of survival after one year, according to an article published in the American Journal of Transplantation. The growing need for organ transplantation is propelling the Global Organ Preservation Industry across the board.

According to the American Transplant Foundation, approximately 114,000 people in the United States are currently on the waiting list for a life-saving organ transplant. Every day, on average, 20 people die due to a lack of available organs for transplantation.

Competition Analysis:

The Global Organ Preservation Industry is dominated by companies such as Paragonix Technologies (US), XVIVO Perfusion AB (Sweden), Dr Franz Köhler Chemie GmbH (Germany), Essential Pharmaceuticals, LLC (US), TransMedics (US), OrganOx Limited (UK), 21st Century Medicine (US), Bridge to Life Limited (US), Waters Medical Systems (US), Preservation Solutions (US), Carnamedica (Poland), Transplant Biomedicals (Spain), Institut (Netherlands).

Key Segments Covered in the Global Organ Preservation Industry Study:

By Solution:

University of Wisconsin Solution (UW Solution)

Custodial HTK

Perfadex

Other Solutions

By Technique:

Static Cold Storage

Hypothermia Machine Perfusion

Normothermic Machine Perfusion

By Organ Type:

Kidney

Liver

Long

Heart

Pancreas

By End User:

Organ Transplant Centres

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Author

Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in areas such as Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.

