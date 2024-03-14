Fish Collagen Peptides Market Leading Competitors, Regional Trends and Growth Outlook by 2027

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, 2024-Mar-14 — /EPR Network/ — The Fish Collagen Peptides market involves the production, distribution, and utilization of collagen peptides derived from fish sources. Collagen is a protein that serves as a primary structural component in various tissues of the body, including skin, bones, tendons, ligaments, and cartilage. Fish collagen peptides are hydrolyzed collagen proteins obtained from fish skin, scales, or bones through enzymatic hydrolysis, resulting in smaller peptides that are easily absorbed by the body. These peptides are widely used in the food, cosmetic, pharmaceutical, and nutraceutical industries for their health and beauty benefits.

Fish Collagen Peptides market is estimated to attain a valuation of ~US$ 500 Mn by the end of 2027, states a study by Transparency Market Research (TMR). Besides, the report notes that the market is prognosticated to expand at a CAGR of ~8% during the forecast period, 2019-2027

The significant players operating in the global Fish Collagen Peptides market are

GELITA AG, Amicogen, Inc., Capsugel Belgium NV (Lonza), Vivesa Holding S.R.O., Nitta Gelatin, Inc.

Key Drivers of Fish Collagen Peptides Market:

Growing Demand for Nutricosmetics: The rising popularity of nutricosmetics, which promote beauty and skincare from within through dietary supplements and functional foods, has driven demand for fish collagen peptides as key ingredients for improving skin elasticity, hydration, and anti-aging effects. Increasing Focus on Joint Health: Fish collagen peptides are recognized for their potential benefits in supporting joint health and reducing symptoms of osteoarthritis and other musculoskeletal conditions, driving demand for collagen-based supplements and functional beverages targeting active and aging populations. Preference for Natural and Sustainable Ingredients: Consumers are increasingly seeking natural, sustainable, and ethically sourced ingredients, leading to growing interest in fish collagen peptides as an environmentally friendly alternative to bovine or porcine collagen. Expanding Applications in Food and Beverage Industry: Fish collagen peptides are versatile ingredients that can be incorporated into a wide range of food and beverage products, including protein bars, dairy products, beverages, and confectionery, to enhance nutritional value and functional properties. Advancements in Extraction and Processing Technologies: Ongoing advancements in extraction and processing technologies have improved the efficiency, yield, and quality of fish collagen peptides, making them more accessible and cost-effective for manufacturers and consumers.

Recent Developments in the Fish Collagen Peptides Market:

Introduction of novel fish collagen peptide formulations with enhanced bioavailability, solubility, and sensory characteristics to meet diverse consumer preferences and application requirements.

Expansion of product portfolios by key players through strategic acquisitions, partnerships, and product launches targeting specific market segments and consumer needs.

Adoption of sustainable sourcing practices and traceability measures to ensure the integrity and quality of fish collagen peptides and meet regulatory standards for food safety and environmental stewardship.

Collaboration between industry stakeholders, research institutions, and regulatory agencies to establish standardized testing methods, quality assurance protocols, and safety guidelines for fish collagen peptides.

Development of innovative applications and delivery systems for fish collagen peptides in areas such as wound care, tissue engineering, and regenerative medicine, expanding their potential therapeutic and medical uses.

Market Segmentation –

Type Fish Skin & Scales Fish Bones & Fins Application Bone & Joint Health Nutraceuticals Cosmeceuticals Pharmaceuticals

This Report lets you identify the opportunities in Fish Collagen Peptides Market by means of a region:

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Turkey, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, and Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, and Vietnam))

South America (Brazil etc.) The Middle East and Africa (North Africa and GCC Countries)

Key Features of the Fish Collagen Peptides Market Report: –

➤ Analyze competitive developments such as expansions, deployments, new product launches, and market acquisitions.

➤ Examine the market opportunities for stakeholders by identifying higher growth sections.

➤ To study and analyze the global Fish Collagen Peptides industry status and forecast including key regions.

➤ An in-depth analysis of key product segments and application spectrum, providing strategic recommendations to incumbents and new entrants to give them a competitive advantage over others.

➤ It provides a comprehensive analysis of key regions of the industry as well as a SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to provide a deeper understanding of the market.

➤ It helps you make strategic business decisions and investment plans.

