Tablet Coatings Market Research study on Future Challenges, Growth Statistics and Forecast to 2031

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, 2024-Mar-14 — /EPR Network/ — The Tablet Coatings market involves the production, distribution, and application of coatings for tablets, which are pharmaceutical dosage forms consisting of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and excipients compressed into solid forms. Tablet coatings serve several purposes, including protecting the API from degradation, improving palatability, facilitating swallowing, providing color and branding, and controlling release characteristics. The market for tablet coatings encompasses a wide range of coating materials, technologies, and formulations used in the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries.

Tablet Coatings market is estimated to attain a valuation of US$ 1,543 Mn by the end of 2031, states a study by Transparency Market Research (TMR). Besides, the report notes that the market is prognosticated to expand at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period, 2022-2031

The significant players operating in the global Tablet Coatings market are

Invacare Corporation, Evonik Industries AG, Merck KGaA, BASF SE, Colorcon, Inc., Eastman Chemical Co., Kery Group plc, Ashland Global Holdings, Inc., Air Liquide S.A., and Roquette Freres

Key Drivers of Tablet Coatings Market:

Rising Demand for Pharmaceutical Dosage Forms: The growing prevalence of chronic diseases, aging populations, and healthcare access has led to increasing demand for oral pharmaceutical dosage forms, driving the need for tablet coatings to enhance product stability, patient compliance, and market competitiveness. Advancements in Coating Technologies: Ongoing innovations in coating materials, equipment, and processes have improved the efficiency, flexibility, and functionality of tablet coating operations, allowing manufacturers to meet diverse product requirements and regulatory standards. Focus on Patient-Centric Formulations: Tablet coatings are increasingly being used to develop patient-centric formulations that improve medication adherence, reduce side effects, and enhance overall patient experience, particularly in pediatric, geriatric, and special-needs populations. Market Expansion in Nutraceuticals and Dietary Supplements: The growing popularity of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, and over-the-counter (OTC) medications has created opportunities for tablet coating manufacturers to supply coatings for non-pharmaceutical oral products, such as vitamins, minerals, herbal extracts, and functional foods. Regulatory Compliance and Quality Assurance: Stringent regulatory requirements for pharmaceutical manufacturing, including product safety, quality, and cGMP (current Good Manufacturing Practices) compliance, drive demand for tablet coatings that meet regulatory standards and ensure product integrity throughout shelf life.

Recent Developments in the Tablet Coatings Market:

Introduction of novel tablet coating materials with improved functionality, such as moisture barrier properties, taste-masking capabilities, and modified release characteristics, to address evolving market needs and consumer preferences.

Adoption of advanced coating equipment and technologies, including spray coating systems, fluidized bed coaters, and electrostatic coating processes, to enhance coating uniformity, efficiency, and scalability in pharmaceutical manufacturing.

Development of specialty coatings for niche applications, such as pediatric formulations, modified-release products, biopharmaceuticals, and personalized medicine, to meet specific patient requirements and therapeutic needs.

Expansion of product portfolios by key players through strategic acquisitions, partnerships, and investments in research and development to address emerging trends and market opportunities.

Integration of digital technologies, data analytics, and automation solutions into tablet coating processes to improve process control, quality assurance, and regulatory compliance while reducing manufacturing costs and lead times.

Market Segmentation –

Market Segmentation Polymer Type Cellulosic Polymers Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose (HPMC) Hydroxypropyl Cellulose (HPC) Ethyl Cellulose (EC) Methyl Cellulose Others Vinyl Derivatives Polyvinyl Pyrrolidone Polyvinyl Alcohol Others Acrylic Polymers Polymethacrylate Polymethyl Methacrylate Others Others Polyethylene Glycol Polydextrose Others Slings

Type of Coating Film-coated Tablets Sugar-coated Tablets Enteric-coated Tablets Gelatin-coated Tablets Others

End-user Pharmaceuticals Industry Nutraceutical Industry



This Report lets you identify the opportunities in Tablet Coatings Market by means of a region:

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Turkey, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, and Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, and Vietnam))

South America (Brazil etc.) The Middle East and Africa (North Africa and GCC Countries)

Key Features of the Tablet Coatings Market Report: –

➤ Analyze competitive developments such as expansions, deployments, new product launches, and market acquisitions.

➤ Examine the market opportunities for stakeholders by identifying higher growth sections.

➤ To study and analyze the global Tablet Coatings industry status and forecast including key regions.

➤ An in-depth analysis of key product segments and application spectrum, providing strategic recommendations to incumbents and new entrants to give them a competitive advantage over others.

➤ It provides a comprehensive analysis of key regions of the industry as well as a SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to provide a deeper understanding of the market.

➤ It helps you make strategic business decisions and investment plans.

