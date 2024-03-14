Tamiflu (Oseltamivir Phosphate) Market Size, Demand, Analysis, On-Going Trends, Status, Forecast 2027

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, 2024-Mar-14 — /EPR Network/ — The Tamiflu (Oseltamivir Phosphate) market revolves around the antiviral medication used to treat and prevent influenza (commonly known as the flu). Oseltamivir phosphate, marketed under the brand name Tamiflu, is an oral medication that inhibits the neuraminidase enzyme, which is essential for the replication of influenza viruses. Tamiflu is effective against both influenza A and B viruses and is commonly prescribed during flu outbreaks or as a preventive measure in high-risk populations. The market for Tamiflu encompasses its production, distribution, and utilization in various healthcare settings worldwide.

Tamiflu (Oseltamivir Phosphate) market is estimated to attain a valuation of ~US$ 940 Mn by the end of 2027, states a study by Transparency Market Research (TMR). Besides, the report notes that the market is prognosticated to expand at a CAGR of -4% during the forecast period, 2019-2027

F.Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., NATCO Pharma Limited, Tea Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., LUPIN Limited, Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC

Seasonal Influenza Outbreaks: The seasonal nature of influenza outbreaks drives demand for Tamiflu during peak flu seasons, particularly in regions with temperate climates where influenza activity is highest during the winter months. Pandemic Preparedness: In addition to seasonal influenza, the threat of influenza pandemics, such as the H1N1 influenza pandemic in 2009, underscores the importance of antiviral medications like Tamiflu in pandemic preparedness and response efforts. High-Risk Populations: Individuals at high risk of influenza complications, including the elderly, young children, pregnant women, and immunocompromised individuals, are primary targets for Tamiflu treatment and prophylaxis to reduce morbidity and mortality associated with influenza. Influenza Vaccination Coverage: Tamiflu usage may be influenced by influenza vaccination coverage rates, as individuals who are vaccinated may still contract influenza and require antiviral treatment or prophylaxis. Government Stockpiling Programs: Many governments maintain stockpiles of antiviral medications, including Tamiflu, as part of pandemic preparedness strategies, contributing to stable demand for the drug even during inter-pandemic periods.

Introduction of generic versions of oseltamivir phosphate following the expiration of patents on branded Tamiflu, leading to increased affordability and accessibility of the medication.

Expansion of Tamiflu distribution channels and access initiatives to ensure timely availability of the medication during influenza outbreaks and public health emergencies.

Research and development efforts to explore new formulations and administration routes for oseltamivir phosphate, such as intravenous or inhaled formulations, to improve treatment outcomes and patient convenience.

Implementation of antiviral stewardship programs and guidelines to promote appropriate use of Tamiflu and mitigate the risk of antiviral resistance.

Collaboration between pharmaceutical companies, government agencies, and international organizations to strengthen global surveillance of influenza viruses, monitor antiviral resistance patterns, and facilitate coordinated responses to influenza outbreaks and pandemics.

Drug Type Branded Generic Dosage Form Capsule Suspension Indication Influenza A Influenza B Others Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies Others

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Turkey, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, and Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, and Vietnam))

South America (Brazil etc.) The Middle East and Africa (North Africa and GCC Countries)

