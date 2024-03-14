Adrenocorticotropic Hormone [ACTH] Market Estimated to Experience a Hike in Growth by 2031

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, 2024-Mar-14 — /EPR Network/ — The Adrenocorticotropic Hormone (ACTH) market encompasses pharmaceuticals and diagnostic products related to ACTH, a hormone produced by the pituitary gland that plays a crucial role in regulating the adrenal glands’ production of cortisol. ACTH is involved in various physiological processes, including stress response, metabolism, and immune function. Products related to ACTH are used in medical diagnostics, therapeutic interventions for conditions such as adrenal insufficiency, and research applications.

Adrenocorticotropic Hormone [ACTH] market is estimated to attain a valuation of US$ 1.91 Bn by the end of 2031, states a study by Transparency Market Research (TMR). Besides, the report notes that the market is prognosticated to expand at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period, 2021-2031

The significant players operating in the global Adrenocorticotropic Hormone [ACTH] market are

Mallinckrodt plc, Pfizer, Inc., Novartis AG, Merck KGaA, Ferring B.V., Avantor, Inc., Viatris, Inc., Hikma Pharmaceuticals plc

Key Drivers of Adrenocorticotropic Hormone (ACTH) Market:

Prevalence of Adrenal Disorders: The increasing prevalence of adrenal disorders, such as Addison’s disease, Cushing’s syndrome, and congenital adrenal hyperplasia, drives demand for diagnostic tests and therapeutic interventions related to ACTH. Advancements in Diagnostic Technologies: Ongoing advancements in medical diagnostics, including immunoassays, molecular testing, and imaging modalities, improve the accuracy and efficiency of ACTH-related diagnostic tests, leading to increased adoption and demand. Therapeutic Innovation: Research and development efforts focused on developing novel pharmaceutical formulations of synthetic ACTH or other agents targeting the adrenal gland offer opportunities for therapeutic innovation and market growth. Growing Awareness and Screening Practices: Increased awareness of adrenal disorders, improved screening practices, and expanded access to healthcare contribute to early detection and diagnosis of adrenal-related conditions, driving demand for ACTH-related diagnostic tests. Regulatory Environment: Regulatory approvals and compliance with quality standards are essential drivers in the ACTH market, ensuring the safety, efficacy, and quality of diagnostic tests and pharmaceutical products related to ACTH.

Recent Developments in the Adrenocorticotropic Hormone (ACTH) Market:

Introduction of novel diagnostic assays and testing platforms for assessing adrenal function, including point-of-care tests, molecular diagnostics, and imaging techniques.

Development of new pharmaceutical formulations of synthetic ACTH or other agents targeting adrenal disorders, offering improved efficacy, safety, and patient convenience.

Expansion of indications for ACTH-related diagnostic tests and pharmaceutical products, supported by clinical research and evidence-based guidelines.

Integration of digital health technologies, data analytics, and artificial intelligence into ACTH-related diagnostics and therapeutics, enhancing decision-making and personalized patient care.

Collaboration between industry stakeholders, healthcare providers, and patient advocacy groups to raise awareness, improve access to diagnostic testing and treatment options, and advance research in adrenal disorders.

Market Segmentation –

Market Segmentation Source Natural Synthetic

Indication Rheumatology Neurology Nephrotic Syndrome Ophthalmology Others

Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Sales



This Report lets you identify the opportunities in Adrenocorticotropic Hormone [ACTH] Market by means of a region:

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Turkey, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, and Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, and Vietnam))

South America (Brazil etc.) The Middle East and Africa (North Africa and GCC Countries)

Key Features of the Adrenocorticotropic Hormone [ACTH] Market Report: –

➤ Analyze competitive developments such as expansions, deployments, new product launches, and market acquisitions.

➤ Examine the market opportunities for stakeholders by identifying higher growth sections.

➤ To study and analyze the global Adrenocorticotropic Hormone [ACTH] industry status and forecast including key regions.

➤ An in-depth analysis of key product segments and application spectrum, providing strategic recommendations to incumbents and new entrants to give them a competitive advantage over others.

➤ It provides a comprehensive analysis of key regions of the industry as well as a SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to provide a deeper understanding of the market.

➤ It helps you make strategic business decisions and investment plans.

