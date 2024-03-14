Medical Cannabis Market is Booming Worldwide to Show Significant Growth Over the Forecast to 2027

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, 2024-Mar-14 — /EPR Network/ — The Medical Cannabis market involves the cultivation, production, distribution, and utilization of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for medical purposes. Cannabis contains various cannabinoids, including tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabidiol (CBD), which have therapeutic effects on the human body’s endocannabinoid system. Medical cannabis is used to alleviate symptoms and manage medical conditions such as chronic pain, epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, cancer-related symptoms, and psychiatric disorders. The market encompasses a wide range of products, including dried flower, oils, tinctures, capsules, edibles, topicals, and inhalable formulations.

Medical Cannabis market is estimated to attain a valuation of US$ 52.8 Bn by the end of 2027, states a study by Transparency Market Research (TMR). Besides, the report notes that the market is prognosticated to expand at a CAGR of 27% during the forecast period, 2019-2027

The significant players operating in the global Medical Cannabis market are

Canopy Growth Corporation, United Cannabis, Aurora Cannabis, Cannabis Sativa, Inc., Emerald Health Therapeutics, GW Pharmaceuticals plc, Tilray, Medical Marijuana, Inc., The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc., and The Cronos Group

Key Drivers of the Medical Cannabis Market:

Legalization and Regulatory Reforms: The legalization of medical cannabis in various jurisdictions, along with regulatory reforms aimed at establishing licensing systems, quality control standards, and patient access programs, drive market growth and expansion. Growing Acceptance and Awareness: Increasing acceptance of cannabis as a therapeutic agent, along with growing awareness of its potential medical benefits and safety profile, contributes to greater patient and healthcare provider interest in medical cannabis products. Clinical Evidence and Research: Growing clinical evidence supporting the efficacy of medical cannabis in managing various medical conditions, as well as ongoing research into its therapeutic mechanisms and safety profile, enhances confidence in its medical use and drives market adoption. Patient Demand and Access: Rising patient demand for alternative treatment options, particularly for chronic pain, neurological disorders, and cancer-related symptoms, drives demand for medical cannabis products and increases pressure for improved patient access and affordability. Industry Innovation and Product Development: Ongoing innovation in cannabis cultivation, extraction, formulation, and delivery technologies results in a diverse range of medical cannabis products tailored to specific patient needs, preferences, and medical conditions.

Recent Developments in the Medical Cannabis Market:

Expansion of medical cannabis legalization and regulatory reforms in additional jurisdictions, including legalization for adult recreational use in some regions, driving market growth and diversification.

Introduction of new medical cannabis products, formulations, and delivery methods, such as oral sprays, transdermal patches, and nano-emulsions, offering improved efficacy, bioavailability, and patient convenience.

Establishment of medical cannabis research programs, clinical trials, and observational studies to evaluate its safety, efficacy, and long-term effects in various patient populations and medical conditions.

Integration of medical cannabis into mainstream healthcare practice through education and training initiatives for healthcare providers, patient advocacy efforts, and collaboration with medical professional organizations.

Adoption of quality assurance and patient safety standards, including Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and Good Agricultural Practices (GAP), to ensure the consistency, purity, and potency of medical cannabis products and protect patient health.

Market Segmentation –

Derivative Cannabidiol (CBD)

Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC)

Others Application Mental Health Management Anxiety Depression Others

Neurological Disorders Management Epilepsy Alzheimer’s Disease Parkinson’s Disease Others

Pain Management Neuropathic Pain Cancer Pain Others

Route of Administration Nasal

Oral

Others Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

This Report lets you identify the opportunities in Medical Cannabis Market by means of a region:

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Turkey, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, and Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, and Vietnam))

South America (Brazil etc.) The Middle East and Africa (North Africa and GCC Countries)

Key Features of the Medical Cannabis Market Report:

➤ Analyze competitive developments such as expansions, deployments, new product launches, and market acquisitions.

➤ Examine the market opportunities for stakeholders by identifying higher growth sections.

➤ To study and analyze the global Medical Cannabis industry status and forecast including key regions.

➤ An in-depth analysis of key product segments and application spectrum, providing strategic recommendations to incumbents and new entrants to give them a competitive advantage over others.

➤ It provides a comprehensive analysis of key regions of the industry as well as a SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to provide a deeper understanding of the market.

➤ It helps you make strategic business decisions and investment plans.

