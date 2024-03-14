India Human Microbiome Market for Revealing Key Industry Trends and Future Growth Prospects 2031

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, 2024-Mar-14 — /EPR Network/ — The India Human Microbiome market involves the study, analysis, and commercialization of products and services related to the human microbiome. This includes research tools, diagnostics, therapeutics, and consumer products aimed at modulating or leveraging the microbiome to improve human health. The market encompasses various sectors, including healthcare, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, probiotics, prebiotics, and personalized medicine.

India Human Microbiome market is estimated to attain a valuation of US$ 282 Mn by the end of 2031, states a study by Transparency Market Research (TMR). Besides, the report notes that the market is prognosticated to expand at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period, 2022-2031

The significant players operating in the global India Human Microbiome market are

Unique Biotech, OptiBiox Health plc, Tata Chemicals Ltd., Bione, Illumina, Inc., Charles River Laboratories, and QIAGEN.

Key Drivers of India Human Microbiome Market:

Prevalence of Disease: India faces a high burden of infectious diseases, non-communicable diseases (NCDs), and gastrointestinal disorders, driving demand for microbiome-based diagnostics, therapeutics, and interventions. Research and Innovation: Increasing research funding, academic collaborations, and investments in biotechnology and life sciences support advancements in microbiome research, leading to the development of new products and technologies. Consumer Awareness: Growing consumer awareness of the importance of gut health, microbiome diversity, and the role of probiotics and prebiotics in maintaining health drives demand for microbiome-focused consumer products and dietary supplements. Regulatory Environment: Regulatory initiatives and guidelines for probiotics, prebiotics, and microbiome-based therapeutics influence market access, product development, and commercialization strategies in India. Healthcare Infrastructure: Expansion of healthcare infrastructure, including diagnostic laboratories, hospitals, and specialty clinics, creates opportunities for microbiome-based diagnostics and personalized medicine approaches in India.

Recent Developments in India Human Microbiome Market:

Increasing research collaborations between Indian and international institutions in microbiome research, leading to the discovery of novel microbial strains, biomarkers, and therapeutic targets.

Launch of microbiome-focused research initiatives, clinical trials, and cohort studies to understand the role of the microbiome in various diseases prevalent in the Indian population.

Development and commercialization of microbiome-based diagnostics for gastrointestinal disorders, infectious diseases, and metabolic conditions tailored to the Indian market.

Introduction of microbiome-targeted therapeutics, including probiotics, prebiotics, and fecal microbiota transplantation (FMT), for managing gastrointestinal disorders, immune-related conditions, and metabolic syndrome.

Expansion of the consumer market for microbiome-focused products, including functional foods, dietary supplements, skincare products, and personal care items, catering to the growing demand for natural and microbiome-friendly products.

Market Segmentation –

Market Segmentation Product & Service Product Prebiotics Probiotics Drugs Others Service (Diagnostics/Sequencing) 16s rRNA Sequencing Metagenomic Sequencing Others

Indication Gastrointestinal Disorders Metabolic Disorders Women’s Health Disorders Skin Disorders Others



This Report lets you identify the opportunities in India Human Microbiome Market by means of a region:

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Turkey, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, and Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, and Vietnam))

South America (Brazil etc.) The Middle East and Africa (North Africa and GCC Countries)

Key Features of the India Human Microbiome Market Report: –

➤ Analyze competitive developments such as expansions, deployments, new product launches, and market acquisitions.

➤ Examine the market opportunities for stakeholders by identifying higher growth sections.

➤ To study and analyze the global India Human Microbiome industry status and forecast including key regions.

➤ An in-depth analysis of key product segments and application spectrum, providing strategic recommendations to incumbents and new entrants to give them a competitive advantage over others.

➤ It provides a comprehensive analysis of key regions of the industry as well as a SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to provide a deeper understanding of the market.

➤ It helps you make strategic business decisions and investment plans.

