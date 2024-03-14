Tree Nut Allergy Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis and Industry Forecast 2031

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, 2024-Mar-14 — /EPR Network/ — The Tree Nut Allergy market is driven by several factors, including the increasing prevalence of food allergies, growing awareness and diagnosis of tree nut allergies, advancements in allergy testing and treatment options, and regulatory efforts to improve food labeling and allergen management practices. This market encompasses a wide range of products and services aimed at addressing the needs of individuals living with tree nut allergies, including allergen avoidance strategies, emergency medications (e.g., epinephrine auto-injectors), allergen immunotherapy, and patient education and support resources.

Tree Nut Allergy market is estimated to attain a valuation of US$ 433.2 Mn by the end of 2031, states a study by Transparency Market Research (TMR). Besides, the report notes that the market is prognosticated to expand at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period, 2022-2031

The significant players operating in the global Tree Nut Allergy market are

Bayer AG, Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc., Pfizer, Inc., Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC., and Kaleo, Inc.

Key Drivers of the Tree Nut Allergy Market:

Rising Prevalence of Food Allergies: The prevalence of food allergies, including tree nut allergies, has been increasing globally, driving demand for improved diagnostic tools, treatment options, and allergen management strategies. Improved Diagnosis and Awareness: Advances in allergy testing methods, along with increased awareness and education about food allergies, contribute to earlier detection and diagnosis of tree nut allergies, leading to better management and treatment outcomes. Regulatory Initiatives: Regulatory agencies and food safety authorities implement policies and regulations to improve food labeling practices, allergen control measures, and access to allergen-free foods, enhancing safety and transparency for individuals with tree nut allergies. Research and Development: Ongoing research and development efforts focus on identifying novel therapies, biomarkers, and preventive strategies for tree nut allergies, including oral immunotherapy, sublingual immunotherapy, biologic agents, and gene therapy approaches. Patient-Centered Care: Patient advocacy groups, support organizations, and online communities play a vital role in providing resources, education, and emotional support for individuals and families affected by tree nut allergies, promoting empowerment and self-management.

Recent Developments in the Tree Nut Allergy Market:

Introduction of improved allergy testing methods, including component-resolved diagnostics (CRD) and molecular allergen profiling, to identify specific allergenic proteins responsible for tree nut allergies and assess individual sensitization profiles.

Expansion of allergen immunotherapy options for tree nut allergies, such as oral immunotherapy (OIT), sublingual immunotherapy (SLIT), and epicutaneous immunotherapy (EPIT), aimed at desensitizing patients and reducing the risk of allergic reactions upon accidental exposure.

Adoption of advanced technologies, such as allergen detection assays, food labeling systems, and mobile health applications, to enhance allergen management, traceability, and communication within the food supply chain and healthcare settings.

Implementation of school allergy management policies, emergency action plans, and training programs to ensure a safe and supportive environment for students with tree nut allergies, reducing the risk of allergic reactions in educational settings.

Collaboration among stakeholders in food manufacturing, healthcare, research, and advocacy to address unmet needs and challenges in tree nut allergy management, including cross-contamination risks, access to allergen-free foods, and psychosocial impact on patients and families.

Market Segmentation –

Market Segmentation Type Walnut Almond Hazelnut Pecan Cashew Pistachio Others

Treatment Antihistamines Epinephrine Others

Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies



This Report lets you identify the opportunities in Tree Nut Allergy Market by means of a region:

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Turkey, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, and Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, and Vietnam))

South America (Brazil etc.) The Middle East and Africa (North Africa and GCC Countries)

