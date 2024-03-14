Labeling Industry Shift Towards Sustainability: In-Mold Labels Market Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 3.3% from 2023 to 2033, Reaching a Total Value of US$ 1,568.1 Million

The future growth prospects for the in-mold labels market appear promising, driven by several key factors that are reshaping the packaging industry landscape. With an anticipated valuation of US$ 1,568.1 million by 2033 and a steady CAGR of 3.3% from 2023 to 2033, the market is poised for significant expansion.

One of the primary drivers of this growth is the increasing demand for visually appealing packaging solutions across various industries. In-mold labels offer an attractive and effective branding tool, especially with the rising popularity of the “no-label” look and vibrant multi-colored prints on consumer products.

Moreover, the ability of in-mold labels to display detailed product information enhances brand image and consumer engagement, further driving their adoption in packaging.

Additionally, advancements in digitalization within the label printing process enable faster turnaround rates and greater flexibility in label design, catering to the evolving needs of businesses seeking efficient and cost-effective labeling solutions. These trends collectively indicate a positive trajectory for future growth in the in-mold labels market.

Business Growth Opportunities:

Product Innovation: Develop innovative in-mold label designs and materials to cater to evolving consumer preferences and market demands. Introducing labels with unique features such as sustainability, enhanced durability, and aesthetic appeal can attract new customers and retain existing ones. Market Diversification: Expand into new geographical regions or industries where in-mold labels are underutilized or experiencing rapid growth. Exploring sectors like automotive, electronics, and healthcare can unlock new business opportunities and revenue streams. Strategic Partnerships: Form strategic partnerships with packaging manufacturers, brand owners, and retailers to collaborate on label development, distribution channels, and marketing initiatives. Leveraging complementary strengths can accelerate market penetration and foster mutual growth. Investment in Technology: Invest in advanced printing technologies and production processes to enhance label quality, reduce manufacturing costs, and improve operational efficiency. Embracing digital printing, automation, and sustainable manufacturing practices can strengthen competitiveness and drive business growth. Customer Education and Engagement: Educate potential customers about the benefits and applications of in-mold labels through targeted marketing campaigns, product demonstrations, and industry events. Engage with existing clients to gather feedback, address concerns, and identify opportunities for customization and value-added services.

Upcoming Trends in the In-mold Labels Industry:

Sustainable Labeling Solutions: Increasing consumer awareness and regulatory pressures are driving demand for sustainable packaging solutions, including eco-friendly in-mold labels made from recyclable materials and bio-based resins. Personalization and Customization: Growing demand for personalized products and brand differentiation is fueling the adoption of customizable in-mold labels with variable data printing capabilities, enabling brands to connect with consumers on a more personal level. Smart Labeling Technologies: Integration of smart labeling technologies such as RFID tags, QR codes, and NFC (Near Field Communication) chips into in-mold labels for product authentication, supply chain visibility, and interactive marketing experiences. Digital Printing Advancements: Advancements in digital printing technologies enable high-quality, cost-effective production of short runs, versioning, and on-demand printing of in-mold labels, offering greater flexibility and faster time-to-market for brands. E-commerce Packaging Solutions: Rapid growth in e-commerce sales is driving demand for durable and visually appealing packaging solutions, including in-mold labels that can withstand the rigors of online shipping while delivering a memorable unboxing experience for consumers.

Key Takeaways:

Europe is expected to dominate the market while growing with a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period.

The market in India is projected to witness a promising CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.

China is expected to grow at a 5.4% CAGR during the forecast period.

By material, polypropylene is projected to lead the segment and is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period.

By end-use, the food segment is expected to lead the market. It is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6.4% throughout the forecast period.

“Surging demand for product identification labels and attractive packaging is estimated to drive the demand for in-mold labels over the forecast period,” says an analyst at FMI.

Competitive Landscape:

The in-mold labels market is extremely competitive and consists of various key industry players. These players are heavily investing in manufacturing in-mold labels.

The key industry players are CCL Industries Inc., Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, Coveris Holding S.A, Avery Dennison Corp., Multicolor Corporation, Fuji Seal International Inc., Tasus Corporation, Canyon Graphics Inc., Huhtamaki Oyj, Korsini Ambalaj San. Tic. A.S., Walle Corporation, Duratech Industries Inc., Admark Visual Imaging Limited, Aspasie Inc., General Press Corporation.

Some recent developments:

Key industry players leverage organic growth strategies like acquisition, mergers, partnerships, and collaboration to enhance their product portfolio. This is expected to fuel the demand for in-mold labels in the forecast period.

In April 2021, Multi-Color Corporation (MCC) announced the acquisition of Paris Art Label Company, Inc., a United States-based label manufacturer that specializes in in-mold labeling (IML) for the food and beverage industry. The acquisition is expected to strengthen MCC’s position in the in-mold labeling market.

In January 2021, CCL Industries Inc. merged its label and consumer packaging group with Graphic West International, a United States-based manufacturer of In-mold labels and other packaging solutions. The merger is expected to create a leading provider of packaging solutions, including in-mold labels, for the food and beverage, healthcare, and consumer goods industries.

In September 2020, Constantia Flexibles launched a new range of In-mold labels for the food and beverage industry. The labels are designed to offer high-quality printing and improved sustainability and are available in various shapes and sizes.

In-mold Labels Market by Category

By Process:

Blow Molding

Injection Molding

Thermoforming

By Material:

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyethylene terephthalate (PET)

Polystyrene (PS)

Polyethylene (PE)

Barrier

Paper & Others

By Printing Method:

Gravure

Flexo

Offset

Screen

Digital

Others

By End-use:

Food

Beverage

Pharmaceuticals

Domestic Care

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

APEJ

Japan

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

