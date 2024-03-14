Cognitive Assessment and Training Market Projected to Grow Exponentially by 2028

The Cognitive Assessment and Training Market is estimated at US$ 1.4 Billion in 2022 and is projected to rise significantly at a CAGR of 17.4% to reach US$ 3.7 Billion by 2028.

Future Market Insights (FMI) has recently published a report titled “Cognitive Assessment and Training Market – Global Industry Analysis 2013-2021 and Opportunity Assessment 2022-2028.” Cognitive assessment and training is the mental process of acquiring knowledge and understanding through experience and sense.

Furthermore, these cognitive assessment tools are used to identify individuals who are likely to need additional evaluation. At present, these tests are widely used by organisations as a part of the recruitment process to assess a candidate’s competence & suitability for the role, as well as to predict his/her future performance.

Drivers and Opportunities:

The market’s robust growth is fueled by several key drivers. As the aging population continues to grow, the demand for cognitive assessment tools to detect and manage cognitive disorders such as Alzheimer’s and dementia is on the rise. Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic has underscored the significance of remote and virtual cognitive training solutions, opening up new avenues for market players.

Moreover, businesses are increasingly embracing cognitive training programs to enhance employee productivity and decision-making skills. These factors, combined with the surge in digitalization, particularly in healthcare and education sectors, are creating lucrative opportunities for market expansion.

Competitive Landscape – Regional Trends:

The Cognitive Assessment and Training Market is characterized by intense competition among both established players and emerging entrants. North America holds a substantial share, driven by advanced healthcare infrastructure and increasing investments in cognitive healthcare. Europe is witnessing rapid growth, thanks to government initiatives promoting cognitive health awareness.

Asia-Pacific is emerging as a promising market, with a growing aging population and rising healthcare expenditure. In contrast, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa are expected to experience gradual but steady market growth.

Restraints:

Despite the promising outlook, the market faces certain limitations. High initial costs associated with cognitive assessment and training solutions may deter adoption, especially in resource-constrained regions. Data privacy concerns are another challenge, as the collection and storage of sensitive cognitive data require stringent security measures.

According to FMI analysis, long-term contracts with business partners help to increase revenue and new innovation strategies will enable cognitive assessment and training vendors to reach new growth markets. Some of the market participants featured in the global cognitive assessment and training market are IBM Corporation, Cambridge Cognition Limited, NeuroCog Trials, ERT Clinical, Brain Resource Company, WIRB-Copernicus Group, CogniFit, CRF Health, Cogstate Limited and Pearson Education.

Key Segments of Cognitive Assessment and Training Industry Research

Cognitive Assessment and Training Market by Component:

Cognitive Assessment and Training Software

Cognitive Assessment and Training Services

Cognitive Assessment and Training

Cognitive Assessment and Consulting

Cognitive Assessment and Training Support & Maintenance

Cognitive Assessment and Training Market by Type:

Personal Computers (PCs)

Mobiles & Tablets

Cognitive Assessment and Training Market by End User:

Cognitive Assessment and Training for Healthcare

Cognitive Assessment and Training for Research Organizations

Cognitive Assessment and Training for Education

Others

Cognitive Assessment and Training Market by Region:

North America Cognitive Assessment and Training Market

Latin America Cognitive Assessment and Training Market

Europe Cognitive Assessment and Training Market

East Asia Cognitive Assessment and Training Market

