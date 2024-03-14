Pulses Market Projected to Surpass US$ 122, 891.9 million by 2033 | Future Market Insights

FMI finds the overall demand for pulses around the world growing at a promising 4.9% annually which is anticipated to continue till 2033. The global pulses market valuation is projected to reach US$ 122,891.9 million by the end of the year 2033.

Governments are providing financial assistance and other incentives to improve pulse output because they are a staple crop in many underdeveloped countries. In recent years, countries have launched a number of food initiatives focused at increasing pulse output.

Unlock Growth Potential in Your Industry – Get Your Sample Report Now!

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-12667

Growing urbanisation, higher disposable incomes, and a strong desire for nutritious ready-to-eat and processed meals are driving growth. Furthermore, the concentration of a huge population base in India and China is increasing demand for nutritious food, leading to an increase in overall pulse production.

Pulses help to lower cholesterol and triglyceride levels in the human body. As a result, they are frequently consumed worldwide. In the short term, the coronavirus pandemic was predicted to create a minor delay. Despite a little slowdown caused by COVID-19, economic expectations remain generally optimistic.

As concerns over excessive meat consumption on human health dawn on consumers, they are seeking healthier alternatives. Resultantly, the market for pulses is witnessing a notable upsurge nowadays. Furthermore, the trend of healthy eating has augmented, with consumers hoping to strengthen their immunity by eating fiber, nutrient, and vitamin-rich foodstuffs. Therefore, growth prospects of the global pulses market appear largely optimistic throughout the 2020-2030 assessment period.

Key Takeaways from the Pulses Market Study Report

The United States pulses market is projected to grow at an annual rate of 3.7% over the next ten years. By following this growth rate it is expected to reach an overall valuation of US$ 4,473.2 million by the end of the year 2033.

In the European region, Germany is the leading region for business in pulses that is projected to grow at a 2.7% rate throw 2033. Meanwhile, the United Kingdom and Spain are expected to witness a higher rate of 3.1% and 4.1% respectively, over these years.

On the other hand, China is a very lucrative region nowadays for sales of pulses, which may register a CAGR of 6.4% until 2033.

Based on different forms of pulses, the pulse flour segment holds a higher potential for growth in the coming days. This segment is further projected to progress at an annual rate of 4% during the forecast years.

High consumption of pulses is likely to be in the whole form, given the higher need for good quality nutrition in countries suffering from severe hunger and malnutrition. This is largely expected to occur throughout the Middle East and Africa.

Landscape for the Pulses Market

Nestle SA, Groupe Danone, Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc (RB), Abbott Laboratories Inc., Vitasoy International Holdings Ltd, Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group Co Ltd., Coca-Cola Co, General Mills Inc., Blue Diamond Growers, Kikkoman Corporation, Dr. Schär AG/SpA, Lactalis Groupe, Valio Oy, Post Holdings Inc., and Monde Nissin Corp. among others are some of the major players in the global pulses market.

Market players can face stiff competition from alternative protein sources such as soybeans, hemp, flax, nuts, and oilseed. In most countries, the price of pulses is also phenomenally high limiting their consumption, particularly in developing economies.

This is generally attributed to the presence of interim entities who seek to profit from the pulses trade and commerce. However, nowadays, consumers rely on platforms such as Big Basket, Amazon, and Grofers to purchase pulses. Moreover, growth is largely being sustained by e-commerce channels, despite the significant presence of conventional retail outlets.

Request Report Methodology https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-report-methodology/rep-gb-12667

Key Segments in the Pulses Industry Report

By Product Type:

Dry Beans

Lentils

Faba Beans

Dry Peas

Chickpeas

Cowpeas

Bambara Beans

Pigeon Peas

Vetches

Others

By Nature:

Organic

Conventional

By Form:

Whole Pulses

Flour Pulses

Split Pulses

By End Use Application:

Business to Business Food & Beverage Industry Pharmaceutical Industry Cosmetic Industry Nutraceutical Industry Animal Feed Industry

Household Retail Store-based Retail

Hypermarkets or Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Mass Grocery Retailers

Wholesale Stores

Departmental Stores

Food & Drink Specialty Stores

Other Retail Forums Online (e-commerce)

Food Service (HoReCa)

Institutional (Schools, Universities, etc.)

Others

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 5000 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube