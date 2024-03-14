Dehydrated Green Beans Market Key Drivers, Market Research, and Insights for the US$ 3.5 Mn Market 2018-2027

Wilmington, United States, 2024-Mar-01 — /EPR Network/ —

In the era of health-conscious consumers and dietary assessments, the dehydrated green beans market is witnessing a surge in demand. With consumers prioritizing wholesome foods and the perception of “dehydrated” as synonymous with health, the market for dehydrated vegetables, particularly green beans, is experiencing significant growth. TMR’s latest research study highlights the promising opportunities in the dehydrated green beans market, driven by evolving consumer preferences and the increasing focus on preventive nutrition.

Key Players and Market Developments

Key players profiled in the report on dehydrated green beans market include Garlico Industries Ltd., BC Foods, Green Rootz, Hsdl Innovative Private Limited, Ruchi Foods Llp, Colin Ingredients, Dehydrates Inc., Freeze-Dry Foods GmbH, Mevive International Trading Company, F. R. Benson & Partners Limited, Harmony House Foods Inc., Silva International, Inc, Van Drunen Farms., and others.

Market Overview

Sales of dehydrated green beans have been steadily rising, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 3.5% from 2013 to 2018. In 2019, revenues are estimated to reach close to US$ 3.5 billion, reflecting the growing demand for this nutritious and convenient snack option.

Consumer Shift Towards Healthy Snacking

The trend of healthy snacking is gaining traction as consumers prioritize nutrition and convenience in their daily lives. Dehydrated green beans are emerging as an ideal choice for health-conscious consumers due to their nutrient-dense profiles and ease of consumption. Food service providers are incorporating dehydrated green beans into snacks, sauces, soups, and other food applications to cater to the growing demand for wholesome options.

Distribution Channels: Modern Trade vs. Online

While modern trade formats like supermarkets and hypermarkets continue to drive sales of dehydrated green beans, e-commerce platforms are bridging the gap between brands and consumers. The flourishing growth of online grocery shopping presents new opportunities for market players to reach a wider audience. However, maintaining competitive pricing and focusing on customer value are essential for success in the online marketplace.

Innovation and Packaging

Leading players in the dehydrated green beans market are focusing on innovation, particularly in packaging, to differentiate their products and attract consumers. Advanced drying techniques that preserve the nutritional composition of the beans are being employed to enhance product quality and shelf appeal. With intense competition in the market, manufacturers are leveraging packaging as a key strategy to communicate product advantages and stand out on the shelves.

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused disruptions across various industries, including the food sector. However, the growing trend of online shopping is expected to mitigate the impact on sales of dehydrated green beans. Manufacturers are adapting to the new normal by implementing safety measures and focusing on regaining production activities. Despite temporary setbacks, the market is poised for recovery and is expected to resume its upward growth trajectory in the coming years.

Competition Landscape

