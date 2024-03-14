Bovine Colostrum Market Forecast 2019-2027 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Wilmington, United States, 2024-Mar-01 — /EPR Network/ —

The bovine colostrum market is witnessing significant growth as consumers become increasingly aware of its health benefits. With companies capitalizing on this trend and receiving FDA approval for their products, the market is poised for substantial expansion. This article explores the latest developments, trends, and strategies driving the global bovine colostrum market.

Market Growth and Trends:

The bovine colostrum market is projected to reach approximately US$ 4.3 billion by 2027, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 6.4%. Increasing demand for functional foods and dietary supplements is fueling market growth, as consumers recognize the immune-boosting properties and nutritional value of bovine colostrum.

Functional Foods and Nutritional Supplements:

Manufacturers are introducing bovine colostrum in functional foods, beverages, and nutrition bars to cater to health-conscious consumers. The functional food segment leads the market, followed by dietary supplements. Companies are expanding their production capacities to meet the growing demand and introducing innovative formulations to enhance the health benefits of bovine colostrum.

Health Benefits and Applications:

Bovine colostrum supplements are gaining popularity for treating various ailments and boosting immunity. They are also being incorporated into infant formula to support the health and development of preterm infants. While human colostrum remains crucial for infants’ brain development, bovine colostrum provides essential nutrients and promotes intestinal health, particularly in cases where human colostrum is insufficient.

Strategic Alliances and Market Expansion:

Companies are forming strategic alliances to innovate in bovine colostrum-based therapies and expand their market presence. Collaborations between biotechnology and dairy companies are driving product development and improving public health, particularly in emerging economies. Asia Pacific, excluding Japan, is expected to lead the market in revenue generation.

