Energy Supplements Market Overview 2020-2023: Forecast Market Size, Top Trends and Opportunities as Per the Business Research Company’s – US$ 25 Bn Global Market Report 2031

Wilmington, United States, 2024-Mar-01 — /EPR Network/ —

The energy supplements market is witnessing dynamic growth, fueled by consumer preferences for health-boosting products, particularly in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. As individuals seek ways to bolster their immune systems, the demand for vitamin-rich supplements, including energy drinks, has surged. This article delves into the latest trends, market strategies, and growth opportunities shaping the energy supplements industry.

@ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=66263

Key Players and Market Developments

Key players of Energy Supplements Market are PepsiCo, Inc., Glanbia plc, GNC Holdings Inc, Monster Beverage Corporation, Herbalife Nutrition Ltd, Amway Melaleuca Inc, Forever Living, AdvoCare, USANA Health Sciences, Inc, Young Living Essential Oils, Vitaco Health Limited, DoTerra International, LLC, Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc, Red Bull, Herbaland, Seattle Gummy Company, GU Energy Labs

Impact of COVID-19 on Consumer Behavior:

The COVID-19 pandemic has spurred a heightened awareness of health and wellness among consumers, leading to a surge in demand for immune-boosting supplements. Vitamin C-rich energy drinks have gained popularity as individuals seek to protect themselves from the virus. While the efficacy of supplements in combating COVID-19 remains uncertain, their over-the-counter availability and perceived health benefits have translated into significant revenue streams for manufacturers.

Shift Towards Sugar-Free and Environmentally Friendly Products:

The market is witnessing a shift towards sugar-free energy drinks compounded with B-group vitamins, caffeine, and taurine. Moreover, brands are increasingly adopting environmentally friendly practices, utilizing 100% recycled aluminum cans to bolster their credibility and appeal to eco-conscious consumers. Energy drink brands are also focusing on innovative packaging and storage solutions to enhance product visibility and sustainability.

Focus on Natural Ingredients and Gut-Friendly Formulations:

Consumers are gravitating towards energy supplements formulated with natural ingredients and botanicals, such as yerba mate, Schisandra, and green tea. Companies are investing in research and development to develop energy gels and drinks that are gut-friendly and offer optimum nutrition for sports and fitness activities. Additionally, the incorporation of herbal and botanical ingredients aligns with the growing demand for clean label products among health-conscious consumers.

| – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=66263<ype=S

About Us Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. The firm scrutinizes factors shaping the dynamics of demand in various markets. The insights and perspectives on the markets evaluate opportunities in various segments. The opportunities in the segments based on source, application, demographics, sales channel, and end-use are analysed, which will determine growth in the markets over the next decade.

Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision-makers, made possible by experienced teams of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants. The proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques we use always reflect the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in all of its business reports.

Contact:

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn| Twitter| Blog | YouTube