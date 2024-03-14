Plant Derived Sugar and Synthetic Sugar Market Overview 2019-2029: Estimated Market Size, Major Drivers and Lucrative Segments – By The Business Research Company

Wilmington, United States, 2024-Mar-01 — /EPR Network/ —

Sugar, a quintessential ingredient in the food and beverage industry, plays a pivotal role in enhancing taste and palatability. Traditionally sourced from sugar crops, cereals, fruits, and other natural sources, sugar is now also synthesized in laboratories to meet diverse consumer needs. This article delves into the nuances of the plant derived and synthetic sugar market, examining key trends, market outlook, and growth opportunities in the industry.

Key Players and Market Developments

Key players of Plant Derived Sugar and Synthetic Sugar Market are Toyota Tsusho Corporation, Sigma Aldrich Pte. Ltd., Qingdao Qingmei Biotech Co. Ltd., Profood International Inc., JnJ Consumer Nutritionals, and Merisant Worldwide Inc. among others

Diverse Sugar Types in Focus:

The plant derived and synthetic sugar market encompasses a wide array of sugar types, including glucose, fructose, arabinose, xylose, fucose, galactose, mannose, and rhamnose. While sugars like glucose and fructose have long dominated the food industry, growing health consciousness among consumers is driving demand for sugars like mannose, rhamnose, and xylose due to their perceived health benefits.

Impact of Health Consciousness:

Increasing health consciousness among consumers has led to a shift towards naturally-derived sweeteners over synthetic alternatives. Plant derived sugars are preferred for their perceived health benefits and lack of adverse effects on health compared to synthetic sugars. However, concerns regarding the adverse health consequences of excessive sugar consumption, such as diabetes and obesity, have led to a decrease in the consumption of both plant derived and synthetic sugars in recent years.

Market Outlook and Growth Drivers:

Despite concerns about health implications, the global food and beverage industry’s robust growth has propelled the plant derived and synthetic sugar market forward. Factors such as rising population, increasing per capita food consumption, and lifestyle changes are expected to drive market growth in the coming years. As the world population continues to increase, so does the demand for food and beverages, creating lucrative opportunities for sugar producers.

Changing Consumption Patterns:

Urbanization and modernization have led to significant changes in consumer eating and drinking habits, with a notable increase in the consumption of convenient and ready-to-eat food and beverages. This shift has resulted in higher sugar consumption, driving demand for plant derived and synthetic sugars. Additionally, the rising trend of premiumization and increasing disposable incomes further contribute to market growth.

Emerging Applications in Biofuel Production:

Plant derived and synthetic sugars hold promise as a renewable energy source for biofuel production. However, challenges such as extraction difficulties and fluctuating crude oil prices have hindered widespread commercialization. Despite these challenges, the increasing focus on sustainability and renewable energy sources presents opportunities for the integration of plant derived and synthetic sugars into biofuel production processes.

