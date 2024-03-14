Dehydrated Potato Products Market Key Drivers, Market Research, and Insights for the US$ 19 Bn Market 2019-2029

Wilmington, United States, 2024-Mar-01 — /EPR Network/ —

Dehydrated potato products have become increasingly popular in the global food industry, thanks to their convenience, versatility, and nutritional value. As the demand for processed and pre-packaged foods continues to rise, the dehydrated potato products market is expected to witness steady growth, reaching a value of approximately $19 billion by the end of 2029, according to a recent report by Transparency Market Research (TMR).

Key Players and Market Developments

Versatility and Convenience Driving Adoption

Dehydrated potatoes come in various forms, including flakes, sliced and diced pieces, and powder and granules, each offering distinct applications in food processing and preparation. Among these, potato flakes have emerged as the most popular, accounting for over half of the total market share in 2018. Their widespread use in various culinary applications, coupled with their thickening and binding properties, has contributed to their dominance in the market. However, sliced and diced dehydrated potato products are quickly gaining traction, expected to account for around one-fourth of the market share by the end of the forecast period.

Rising Demand for Organic Options

The growing trend towards organic foods has also influenced the dehydrated potato products market, with organic variants garnering significant interest in recent years. Organic dehydrated potato products accounted for approximately one-tenth of the total market share in 2018, driven by increasing consumer preference for natural and sustainably sourced ingredients. By the end of the forecast period, sales of organic dehydrated potato products are projected to exceed 200 thousand tons, representing a compound annual growth rate of approximately 4%.

Regional Market Dynamics

Europe currently holds the largest share of the global dehydrated potato products market, followed by North America. However, the market in Oceania is emerging as a lucrative opportunity for manufacturers, with sales expected to grow at a value CAGR of approximately 8%. This growth is attributed to the increasing consumption of packaged and processed foods in the region, driving demand for dehydrated potato products.

Addressing Consumer Concerns

Consumers are increasingly seeking gluten-free options, driving demand for potato starch, which is naturally gluten-free and widely used in baked goods. Additionally, the long shelf life of dehydrated potato products, ranging from several weeks to months, appeals to consumers looking for convenient and sustainable food options.

