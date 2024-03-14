Murumuru Butter Market Overview 2020-2030: Forecast Market Size, Top Trends and Opportunities as Per the Business Research Company’s – US$ 3 Bn Global Market Report 2030

Wilmington, United States, 2024-Mar-01 — /EPR Network/ —

The global cosmetics and personal care industry is witnessing a significant transformation propelled by the rising popularity of natural ingredients. Among these, murumuru butter, renowned for its lightweight texture and restorative properties, is emerging as a coveted ingredient in skincare and cosmetics products. This article explores the burgeoning trends, market dynamics, and future prospects shaping the lucrative realm of murumuru butter.

Key Players and Market Developments

Beraca Ingredientes Naturais SA

Hallstar

Jarchem Industries Inc.

Henry Lamotte Oils GmbH

O&3

Citróleo Groups

Rising Demand in Cosmetics Segment:

Murumuru butter is swiftly gaining traction in the cosmetics segment, attributed to its non-greasy nature and remarkable restorative abilities. Companies are strategically incorporating murumuru butter into a myriad of products such as body washes, makeup removers, and moisturizers to capitalize on its beneficial properties. California-based cosmetics company Physicians Formula, for instance, has successfully expanded its portfolio by introducing Murumuru Butter Blush, leveraging collaborations with small-scale retailers to raise awareness about their offerings.

Exploring Hair Care Opportunities:

In addition to cosmetics, the murumuru butter market is witnessing a surge in hair care products infused with this natural ingredient. With products like Murumuru Damage Repair Hair Conditioner, companies like Re’equil are catering to the niche requirements of consumers, particularly women with curly hair. The protein-rich composition of murumuru butter makes it an ideal choice for nourishing and hydrating damaged hair, presenting a lucrative opportunity for manufacturers to tap into.

Murumuru vs. Shea Butter:

While both murumuru butter and shea butter have garnered attention in the skincare industry, murumuru butter’s anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial properties are being increasingly highlighted among consumers. Companies are striving to produce GMO-free products to meet the growing demand for natural and sustainable options. However, the premium pricing of murumuru butter-induced products poses a challenge, prompting manufacturers to strengthen their supply chains to enhance affordability and accessibility.

Navigating Through COVID-19 Challenges:

Despite the promising growth trajectory, the murumuru butter market is not immune to the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Strict government guidelines have compelled brand owners to temporarily suspend online orders, impacting business operations. However, companies are poised to resume activities post-lockdown, focusing on vegan, GMO-free, and cruelty-free formulations to meet evolving consumer preferences.

Market Overview and Frontrunners:

The global murumuru butter market is projected to reach ~US$ 3 Bn by 2030, driven by increasing applications in cosmetics and personal care products. Conventional murumuru butter dominates the market, accounting for approximately 80.1% of the market share. Skin care and cosmetics products hold a significant share in terms of end-use applications, with North America leading the market followed by Europe.

Trends and Strategies:

Natural ingredients are gaining traction, with murumuru butter positioned as a sustainable and plant-based alternative. Key players are focusing on product innovation and launches, expanding their online retail presence, and offering concessions to bolster market penetration. Strategic partnerships and acquisitions are enabling companies to diversify their product portfolios and capitalize on the growing demand for premium cosmetics.

