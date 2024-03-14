Plant-Based Burger Market Set to Surge to US$ 23.2 Billion with Impressive CAGR of 16.3% | Future Market Insights

The FMI anticipates that the plant-based burger market is estimated to capture a valuation of US$ 5.1 billion in 2023. The market is increasing to US$ 23.2 billion by 2033 and is registering a CAGR of 16.3% during the forecast period.

The demand for more practical and cruelty-free dining options is propelling the plant-based burger sector forward. These burgers have a delicious meat-like flavour and texture thanks to advancements in plant-based meat innovation.

The desire for more sustainable and healthier food options is driving the market for plant-based burgers to new heights. Plant-based burgers have grown in popularity as an alternative to traditional meat burgers, owing to environmental and animal welfare issues. Companies are investing in R&D to improve taste and texture, and the business is fast increasing.

How are Manufacturers Shaping Plant-based Burger Market?

Manufacturers play a significant role in the global market by developing innovative products, expanding their distribution channels, and partnering with food service companies. Here are certain ways that the manufacturers are shaping the global market:

Product Development: Manufacturers invest in research and development to create new and improved plant-based burger products that appeal to a wide range of consumers. It includes developing products with a taste and texture similar to traditional meat burgers with unique flavors and ingredients.

Distribution Channels: Manufacturers are expanding their distribution channels to make plant-based burgers widely available to consumers. It includes partnering with grocery stores and retailers to increase the availability of plant-based burgers in stores.

Marketing and Advertising: Manufacturers are investing in marketing and advertising to increase awareness about plant-based burgers and educate consumers about their benefits. It includes launching social media campaigns, working with influencers, and creating targeted advertising to reach different consumer segments.

Sustainability Initiatives: Many manufacturers prioritize sustainability in their supply chains. It includes using sustainable ingredients, reducing packaging waste, and implementing eco-friendly manufacturing practices.

Partnerships and Collaborations: Manufacturers are partnering with other companies and organizations to accelerate market growth. For example, manufacturers collaborate with universities and research institutions to develop new plant-based ingredients, while others partner with food service industries.

Key Takeaways:

The plant-based burger market is expected to have a valuation of US$ 2 billion by 2033.

is expected to have a valuation of US$ 2 billion by 2033. With a CAGR of 3%, the global market is increasing during the forecast period.

The United States plant-based burger market is anticipated to hold a CAGR of 5% through 2033.

is anticipated to hold a CAGR of 5% through 2033. Historically, the market secured a CAGR of 9% between 2018 and 2022.

Who is Winning?

The market has experienced notable growth in recent years, with several key players emerging as leading players in the industry. Here are a few of the key players and their roles in the market:

Kellogg: Kellogg is a multinational food company that has entered the market with its MorningStar Farms brand. The company offers a range of plant-based burger products made from soy and wheat proteins.

Tyson Foods:Tyson Foods is a meat processing company that has entered the market with its Raised & Rooted brand. The company provides a range of plant-based burger products made from pea protein and other plant-based ingredients.

Other Essential Players in the Market are:

Beyond Meat

Impossible Foods

Nestle (Awesome Burger)

MorningStar Farms

Gardein

Lightlife

Praeger’s

Tofurky

Amy’s Kitchen

Field Roast

Quorn

Alpha Foods

Sweet Earth Foods

No Evil Foods

Good Catch

Before the Butcher

The Vegetarian Butcher

Boca

Yves Veggie Cuisine

Hodo Foods

Recent Developments in the Market are:

Impossible Foods: Besides its plant-based burger products, Impossible Foods has recently launched plant-based sausage and chicken products, which are available at select retailers and food service outlets.

Nestle: Nestle has recently announced plans to invest in plant-based meat alternatives, focusing on its Garden Gourmet brand. The company has also launched a range of plant-based burger products under its Sweet Earth brand.

Plant-based Burger Market by Category

By Product Type:

Plant-based Chicken

Plant-based Beef

Plant-based Pork

Plant-based Fish/Fishless Fish

By Source:

Soy-based Protein

Wheat-based Protein

Pea-based Protein

Canola-based Protein

Fava-bean Based Protein

Potato-based Protein

Rice-based Protein

Lentil-based Protein

Flax-based Protein

Chia-based Protein

Corn-based Protein

By Sales Channel:

Food Service {HoReCa, Travel Retail}

Quick Service Restaurants

Retail

Hypermarket/supermarket

Convenience Stores

Departmental Stores

Grocery Stores

Specialty Stores

Online Retailers

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia & Pacific

East Asia

The Middle East & Africa (MEA)

