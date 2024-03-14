Fish Protein Market Anticipated to Reach US$ 2 Billion by 2033 | Future Market Insights

The fish protein market is valued at US$ 1 billion in 2023 and is projected to double and reach US$ 2 billion by 2033. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 7.2%, during the forecast period.

Numerous supply shortages have occurred in recent years, driving the development of new technology production facilities to improve output and balance supply and demand. Lactose consumption is rising as a result of ongoing industrial facility renovation, which could contribute to the global market’s growth.

Consumers favour innovative items, thus developed markets are the most profitable. New commercial fish protein supplement versions are dominating the marketplaces in North America and Europe. Consumers are looking for simple answers due to their modern lifestyles and bad nutrition. The cosmetics industry is using the product’s effectiveness to develop new formulations such as nutricosmetics.

Key firms have also been attempting to meet market demand by implementing technologies that shorten the fish growth cycle. This has a hugely positive impact on increasing manufacturing capabilities. Key stakeholders must make an effort to avoid becoming slowed down by market constraints like high manufacturing, storage, and transportation costs because demand is now on the rise.

Key Takeaways from the Report:

According to FMI’s analysis, fish protein market sales have grown at a CAGR of 6.1% between 2017 and 2022.

The U.S. fish protein market is to rise at a CAGR of 8% to reach USD 566.4 Mn by 2033.

India’s fish protein market is expected to grow at 6% CAGR during the forecast period.

Between 2023-2033 the South Korean market is expected to rise at a CAGR of 6.1% to reach a valuation of UD 64.2 Mn by 2033.

During the forecast period, the powder segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% as the top form.

The fish protein isolate segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. It is currently, the most in-demand segment, by product type.

Key Players Diversify to Capture Consumer Attention

Key players are launching a variety of products, especially in the pharmaceuticals sector to sustain market growth. Further, to stay abreast of current trends, many are launching, sustainable and organically sourced variants to meet market demands. To slash competition, top players are investing in advanced technologies to yield higher-quality products in a shorter time span.

Key Market Developments:

In 2021, Avant Meats Company Limited acquired Vinh Hoan Corporation, a renowned producer of seafood and protein. This was to bolster the commercialization of fish protein by expanding the global sales network and production capacities.

In 2022, Paine and partners sold its subsidiary, ScanBio to two companies namely Pioneer Infrastructure and Verdane. Pioneer Infrastructure is based in the UK, whereas Verdane is based in Norway. Pain and partners officially acquired ScanBio in 2011.

Key Market Players:

Omega Proteins

Bio-Oregon Protein

Colpex International Inc.

Mukka Seafood Industries Limited

Aroma NZ

Ingredients Inc.

Peterlabs Holdings

Siam Industries International

Apelsa Guadalajara S.A. de C.V.

Bio Phoenix Formulations

Qingdao Future Group

Fish Protein Market by Category

Form:

Powder

Liquid

Product Type:

Fish Protein Concentrate

Fish Protein Isolate

Fish Protein Hydrolysate

Application:

Food & Beverages

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Sports Nutrition & Dietary Supplement

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

MEA

