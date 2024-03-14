Manufactured Sand and Granite Market Projected to Exhibit Growth at 8.8% CAGR by 2031- TMR Study

In 2022, the global manufactured sand and granite market witnessed a valuation of US$ 120.8 billion, with projections indicating a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8% from 2022 to 2031, reaching an estimated US$ 255.6 billion by the end of 2031. This growth is attributed to rapid urbanization, population surges, and extensive government involvement in infrastructure development. Key players in this dynamic industry are expected to intensify research and development efforts, focusing on creating diverse sand and granite materials for both residential and commercial constructions.

Market Overview:

The manufactured sand (M-Sand) and granite market centers around the production of artificial sand derived from hard stones, particularly granite, to meet the growing demand for construction aggregate. This sand, produced through a meticulous process, offers distinct advantages over natural sand. With three key stages of production involving crushing, screening, and grading, M-Sand eliminates impurities such as clay particles, silt content, and organic compounds, ensuring enhanced strength and durability.

Request for a Sample of this research report – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=85807

Driving Forces:

Rapid Urbanization and Infrastructure Development: The surge in demand for residential and commercial infrastructure, fueled by rapid urbanization, has been a primary driver of the manufactured sand and granite market. The construction industry’s preference for engineered sand and granite has witnessed exponential growth, driven by the need for high-quality materials in building projects.

Advantages of Manufactured Sand: M-Sand’s superiority over natural sand in terms of uniform structure and environmental sustainability has significantly contributed to market expansion. The demand for good-quality sand, coupled with concerns over environmental impacts related to natural sand extraction, positions M-Sand as a crucial component in ensuring sustainable construction practices.

Global Construction Sector Growth: The global construction sector is anticipated to witness substantial growth, with a forecasted expansion of 9.7% in the commercial sector in 2022 and 1.1% in 2023. The cumulative projection of US$ 135 trillion in construction sector output by 2030 underscores the industry’s vibrancy. Government participation and mega infrastructure projects are catalysts for a 5.1% average annual growth in infrastructure from 2020 to 2025.

Advantages of Manufactured Sand:

Manufactured sand’s journey from crushing granite stones to its application in construction projects offers various advantages, contributing to its rising demand:

Uniformity and Structural Consistency: M-Sand exhibits a more uniform structure compared to natural sand, ensuring consistent quality in construction applications.

Reduced Environmental Impact: As the construction industry grapples with concerns over environmental degradation from natural sand extraction, M-Sand emerges as a sustainable alternative, promoting responsible resource utilization.

Enhanced Concrete Quality: M-Sand requires only 5% to 20% of the volume in a concrete mix compared to natural sand, offering superior raw materials and enhancing overall concrete quality.

Regional Dynamics:

Asia Pacific stands as the most mature market for manufactured sand and granite, with North America following closely. The Asia Pacific region is poised for significant growth, driven by robust infrastructure development and construction activities in countries like China, India, Japan, and Southeast Asian nations. North America’s strong market position results from substantial government investments in infrastructure and evolving lifestyle trends demanding increased commercial spaces.

Key Players and Developments:

Key players in the manufactured sand and granite market include Adelaide Brighton, Bhandari Marble Group, CDE, CEMEX, Chaney Enterprises, CRH, Fortuna Marmo Granite, Granite India Pvt. Ltd, Holliston Sand, and Metso. Noteworthy developments include CDE’s launch of a manufactured sand plant in Bhutan for the State Mining Corporation Limited, aiming to support the construction of the prestigious Kholongchhu hydroelectric project.

Buy this Premium Research Report – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=85807<ype=S

As the electric vehicle power electronics market continues its exponential growth, stakeholders must navigate this dynamic landscape armed with a deep understanding of market dynamics. This comprehensive market research study illuminates key trends, growth drivers, and technological advancements, providing actionable insights for stakeholders aiming to enter, expand, or optimize their presence in this rapidly evolving market. The electrifying road ahead promises innovation, collaboration, and sustainable transformation in the global electric vehicle power electronics industry.

About Us Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. The firm scrutinizes factors shaping the dynamics of demand in various markets. The insights and perspectives on the markets evaluate opportunities in various segments. The opportunities in the segments based on source, application, demographics, sales channel, and end-use are analysed, which will determine growth in the markets over the next decade.

Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision-makers, made possible by experienced teams of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants. The proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques we use always reflect the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in all of its business reports.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453