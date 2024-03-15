Enabling Business Growth: The Impact of the Supply Chain Solutions Industry (2023-2030)

Supply Chain Solutions Industry | Forecast 2030

Supply Chain Solutions Industry was estimated at USD 20.45 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 15.0% from 2023 to 2030. The supply chain solutions market is expected to grow owing to a rise in the volume of business data across industries and companies seeking logistics and supply chain technology-driven products. For instance, in November 2022, Corbus partnered with GIS International, a procurement service provider to provide their clients with supply chain management that is more effective and efficient. The firms’ complementary supply chain and procurement services will be based on GIS’ integrated supply chain and supplier relationships capabilities in Europe and Corbus’ procurement and sourcing expertise in the U.S. and India.

Supply Chain Analytics Market Growth & Trends

The global supply chain analytics market size is projected to reach USD 22.46 billion by 2030, according to a new study by Grand View Research, Inc.The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 17.8% from 2023 to 2030. Supply chain analytics (SCA) is becoming popular as the demand for managing vast volumes of company data and its insights for strategic applications grows. As the demand for automation technologies and investment from technology developers increases, so does the demand for cognitive computing and AI. The growing awareness among businesses of the advantages of SCA in terms of improved visibility across the whole supply chain is fueling demand for analytics solutions.

The increased availability of cloud-based SCA solutions has triggered their demand among small & medium enterprises (SMEs) owing to benefits such as easy deployment, shorter implementation window, effective use of IT resources, and flexibility & mobility offered by these solutions. Another notable trend in the market is the increased demand for risk analytics solutions across all industries. Risk analytics solutions address multiple issues associated with the supply chain by analyzing scenarios and sensitivity, stochastic optimization, and risk mitigation.

Procurement As A Service Market Growth & Trends

The global procurement as a service market size is expected to reach USD 13.58 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 11.1% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The rise in demand for efficient inventory management and supply chain optimization to lower expenses and boost profitability from the business has contributed to market growth. Furthermore, the pandemic outbreak played a decisive role in driving the market’s growth. By assisting small businesses in running their companies normally despite the COVID-19 pandemic, procurement as a service provider helped them keep up with the evolving trends in digital transformation. This is attributed to the demand for procurement as a service market during the forecast period.

The emphasis on digital transformation has shifted to the cloud, where procurement service providers are updating their apps to be web-based. Cloud computing provides convenience and flexibility, which helps service providers reduce data storage costs, and these further support enhancing business operations and giving end markets specialized solutions. Along with the cloud, Artificial Intelligence (AI) is also gaining traction in the procurement service industry, delivering data analyses while increasing operations as a distinct competitive advantage. These features and benefits clubbed together create lucrative opportunities for industry incumbents to expand their customer base and bode well for market growth.

Vendor Risk Management Market Growth & Trends

The global vendor risk management market size is expected to reach USD 24.95 billion by 2030, according to a new study conducted by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 15.0% from 2022 to 2030. Enterprises have been outsourcing critical tasks to their vendors, which considerably brings benefits and risks. Many events such as the COVID-19 pandemic, the Colonial Pipeline attack, SolarWinds cyber-attack, and other ransomware breaches have further increased the scope of risks associated with vendors. Thus, enterprises are exceedingly opting for advanced vendor risk management solutions to identify, understand, mitigate, and reduce the impact of hazards. As a result, the global market is anticipated to progress significantly through the forecast period.

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic is likely to impact businesses drastically, stifling innovation, suppressing profitability, and drying up cash flow and financial reserves. The IT and software development industries have also faced challenges due to this unforeseen outbreak. A significant portion of global supply chains was disturbed due to the outburst of the pandemic, which also affected the market. Organizations from highly impacted industries such as manufacturing, BFSI, retail, and government showed less adoption of the solutions due to financial losses, interrupted business operations, and lack of visibility. However, healthcare, IT and telecom, and energy and utility industries, which presented some business opportunities amidst the pandemic, showed slight growth in vendor risk management solutions adoption. Thus, the global market is estimated to be moderately impacted by the COVID-19 crisis.

Competitive Landscape

The market is competitive with the presence of major players Genpact, Accenture, International Business Machines Corporation, HCL Technologies Ltd., WNS (Holdings) Ltd., Optive Security, Inc., Infor, Kinaxis, JDA Software Group, Inc., Aera Technology among others. The companies are adopting several growth strategies, such as partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, and product launches, to stay afloat in the competitive industry.

