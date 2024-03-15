Motor Winding Repair Service Market Anticipated to Rise at 5% CAGR by 2032

Electric motors are subject to application in various industries – ranging from food & beverages, mining, to metal manufacturing. Repairing of the motor windings, industrial fans, compressors, and machine tools is inevitable. Plus, traditional manufacturing units are witnessing a transformation in the form of preventive maintenance.

It is a known fact that motor coils and bearings in the damaged form need to get replaced for maintaining motor efficiency. This factor is likely to take the motor winding repair service market by storm in the forecast period. The maintenance control processes are inclusive of motor winding check, visual review, and electric motor bearing inspections.

The global motor winding repair service market is projected to achieve a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5% during the forecast period, driven by increasing demand. By 2032, it is expected to reach an estimated value of US$ 12,780 million, a substantial rise from US$ 7,832.5 million recorded in 2022.

There are government compliances pushing key participants to incorporate the preventive measures, inclusive of utmost safety of bearings, motors, machinery, and likewise. The vendor companies are into offering advanced repair services encompassing 100% cleaning, safety checks, oiling, and likewise. Also, end-users do understand that end-users emphasize on regular maintenance/repair service that proves to be more cost-efficient as compared to purchasing a new-fangled machine system.

Besides, elevated demand pertaining to luxury vehicles, overload protection, and rapid industrialization is accelerating the motor winding repair service market. Future Market Insights has walked through these facts with insights in its latest market study entitled ‘Motor Winding Repair Service market’.

Recent Developments

In 2020, Layco Electric Innovations (LEI) unveiled its revamped website, providing users with seamless access to essential information, products, and services. In 2017, the Meerkat condition monitoring system identified a suitable sensor equipped with a wireless node and receiver. This sensor triggered a light signal in the maintenance office whenever pre-defined thresholds for vibration or temperature were exceeded. In June 2022, Sulzer was chosen by Shell to supply pumps for its upcoming large-scale biofuel facility in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. In November 2021, Sulzer Ltd. introduced an innovative bio-power scheme in the Netherlands, utilizing a novel process to generate biogas from sludge during wastewater treatment.

Key Takeaways

The Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest pace in the motor winding repair service market due to steadiness in production of the motor-driven systems like industrial applications, household applications, and automotive vertical in the countries like Singapore, South Korea, India, and China.

Europe stands second with 28% of the market share. This could be reasoned with growing awareness about environmental concerns, which has actually prompted the end-consumers to resort to electric vehicles as the daily modes of transport. As electric motors drive these vehicles, demand for motor winding repair services are bound to rise in the forecast period.

North America stands third as far as market share is concerned. However, it needs to be noted that it is expected to witness a stellar CAGR of 26% between 2022 and 2032 due to robust infrastructure being incorporated on continuous basis.

Start-up ecosystem to catalyze the motor winding repair service market in the forecast period.

