Dental Fluoride Treatment Market to Grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during the Forecast Period 2023-2031: TMR Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, 2024-Mar-15 — /EPR Network/ — Transparency Market Research Inc. –

In 2022, the industry amassed a valuation of US$ 14.1 billion. Projections indicate a steady growth trajectory, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.5% anticipated from 2023 to 2031, reaching over US$ 21.0 billion by the end of 2031.

The global dental fluoride treatment market is experiencing a surge driven by the escalation in cases of dental disorders. There is an increased demand for efficient dental fluoride treatments aimed at preventing tooth decay and improving oral health. The persistent rise in dental disorders, including cavities, severe gum disease, and tooth loss, is a key factor propelling the expansion of the market. Moreover, the growing awareness of oral health and the effectiveness of dental caries prevention are expected to further drive the growth of the global dental fluoride treatment industry during the forecast period.

Fluoride plays a pivotal role in preventing dental caries and promoting oral health. According to a 2019 study from dental.washington.edu, fluoride varnish has emerged as a popular and effective anti-cavity treatment for children. The study revealed a significant decline of 12% in the risk of developing new cavities among children who received fluoride varnish.

Download Sample PDF: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=80551&utm_source=ExpressPress&utm_campaign=MansiR_ExpressPress

Developing Oral Structures and Behavioral Patterns Fueling Demand for Fluoride Treatment

The children segment emerged as the leading market segment for dental fluoride treatment globally, in 2022. Childhood proves to be a critical phase for dental health, with more than half of children experiencing cavities in their primary teeth by age eight. Due to developing oral structures and behavioral patterns, children are particularly susceptible to dental caries and gum diseases.

Interventions like fluoride varnish applications and dental sealants during childhood provide significant preventive benefits, lowering the risk of cavities and ensuring long-term oral health. Parents, caregivers, and healthcare professionals actively promote fluoride treatments to safeguard children’s oral health, recognizing the importance of early intervention and preventive measures. Targeting this demographic not only addresses immediate dental concerns but also establishes lifelong oral health habits.

Leading Players:

Colgate-Palmolive Company, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Dentsply Sirona, 3M, Dürr Dental, Dmg Dental, Method Pharmaceuticals, LLC, The Nature Masons, Young Dental Manufacturing LLC, Ivoclar Vivadent, and Simplut Company

Market Segmentation:

Product Type Topical Toothpaste Varnish Gels/Foams Mouthrinse Others Systemic Water Fluoridation Dietary Fluoride Supplements



Age Group Adults Children



End-user Professional-use Hospitals Dental Clinics Personal-use



Market Drivers and Challenges:

Drivers: Increasing prevalence of dental diseases, rising geriatric population, growing emphasis on preventive dental care, technological advancements in dental treatments.

Challenges: Limited access to oral healthcare in rural areas, concerns regarding fluoride toxicity, stringent regulatory requirements for dental treatment products.

Market Trends:

Shift towards minimally invasive dental treatments.

Integration of digital technologies in dental practices.

Growing popularity of fluoride varnishes and gels for topical applications.

Place an Order Copy of the Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=80551<ype=S&utm_source=ExpressPress&utm_campaign=MansiR_ExpressPress

Key Developments:

In March 2023 , Colgate released Colgate Total Plaque Pro-Release, a new toothpaste that, when combined with daily brushing and regular fluoride toothpaste, drastically reduces harmful plaque bacteria and produces two times less gum-harming plaque. Scientists at Colgate developed the toothpaste, which is clinically proven to significantly reduce harmful plaque bacteria between dental visits and offers long-lasting 24-hour antibacterial protection, enabling consumers to ‘Be Dentist-Ready.

, Colgate released Colgate Total Plaque Pro-Release, a new toothpaste that, when combined with daily brushing and regular fluoride toothpaste, drastically reduces harmful plaque bacteria and produces two times less gum-harming plaque. Scientists at Colgate developed the toothpaste, which is clinically proven to significantly reduce harmful plaque bacteria between dental visits and offers long-lasting 24-hour antibacterial protection, enabling consumers to ‘Be Dentist-Ready. In November 2023, Royal Philips and Vanderbilt University Medical Center (VUMC) announced initial results of a research collaboration to decarbonize the health system’s radiology department. The project, which was first unveiled in May 2023, demonstrated how sustainable actions can be economical and environmentally beneficial. According to the assessment, upgrades and other circular business models could lower an MR system’s total cost of ownership by up to 23% and its carbon emissions by 17%. For CT, on the other hand, upgrades and refurbished systems can lower ownership costs by up to 8% and 6%, respectively, and lower carbon emissions by 6% and 4%.

Regions Covered:

North America(USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe(UK, Germany, France and the Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, and the Rest of the Asia Pacific region)

South America(Brazil, Argentina and the Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa(GCC and Rest of the Middle East and Africa)

Key Market Study Points:

Analysis of market dynamics including drivers, challenges, opportunities, and trends.

Assessment of market segmentation based on various parameters.

Examination of regional market trends and growth prospects.

Evaluation of competitive landscape and key market players.

Analysis of recent developments and innovations in dental fluoride treatment technologies.

Browse More Reports by TMR:

Vehicle Services Market is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2023-2031

Hybrid Operating Room Market to reach US$ 1.8 Billion by the end of 2031

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn| Twitter| Blog | YouTube