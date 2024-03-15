Intragastric Balloons Market Value to Reach US$ 160.7 Million by 2031, Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Intragastric balloons, also known as stomach or gastric balloons, are temporary medical devices placed in the stomach to facilitate weight loss. By occupying space in the stomach, they induce a feeling of fullness, thereby reducing food intake and aiding in weight management. Typically implanted endoscopically and filled with saline solution, these balloons remain in the stomach for around six months before removal, either through endoscopy or passive expulsion. Clinical studies have demonstrated that when combined with lifestyle changes, intragastric balloons can help patients achieve weight loss ranging from 15% to 25% of their body weight. Increase in Demand for Minimally Invasive Weight-loss Therapies The demand for minimally invasive weight loss methods has surged recently, with more individuals seeking effective therapies that require fewer lifestyle changes or surgical interventions. This trend is driving the growth of the intragastric balloons industry. Intragastric balloons offer outpatient weight loss procedures with rapid recovery times and minimal post-operation limitations compared to more invasive bariatric surgeries. They are increasingly preferred as a low-risk option for overweight individuals, especially with the introduction of newer self-expandable models that eliminate the need for endoscopic removal. As awareness of obesity rises, there’s growing interest in non-surgical weight loss procedures like intragastric balloons, either as a preliminary treatment or an alternative for those ineligible for surgery. Physicians favor these minimally invasive techniques, particularly with advancements like volume control in balloon designs, which enhance patient and physician confidence. With a focus on lifestyle-based weight management and a preference for simpler options, intragastric balloons have become the preferred solution for minimally invasive weight loss. Their ability to deliver proven short-term efficacy with minimal risk or inconvenience is propelling the intragastric balloons market forward. Key Players: Apollo Endosurgery, Inc., ReShape Lifesciences, Inc., Spatz FGIA, Inc., Allurion S.a.s., ENDALIS, Helioscopie, LEXEL S.R.L., and CSC MEDSIL Market Segmentation: Duration <6 Months 6 Months >6 Months

Type Fluid-filled Balloons Gas-filled Balloons

Administration Endoscopy Swallowable

End-user Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers Specialty Clinics

Key Developments in Global Intragastric Balloons Market In October 2023 , Spatz Medical received FDA approval for its Spatz3 Gastric Balloon, the first adjustable gastric balloon system. The Spatz3 is the fifth balloon to receive FDA approval, and its pivotal clinical trial results showed a 15% weight decrease and an 84% success rate. The balloon has been implanted in almost 100,000 patients in over 40 countries, and its unique adjustability feature has created an effective and safe weight loss therapy.

, Spatz Medical received FDA approval for its Spatz3 Gastric Balloon, the first adjustable gastric balloon system. The Spatz3 is the fifth balloon to receive FDA approval, and its pivotal clinical trial results showed a 15% weight decrease and an 84% success rate. The balloon has been implanted in almost 100,000 patients in over 40 countries, and its unique adjustability feature has created an effective and safe weight loss therapy. In June 2023 , Allurion signed a 12-month pilot collaboration agreement with Medtronic to distribute its swallowable gastric balloon and AI platform for weight loss. The balloon, which stays in place for about four months, is designed to curb hunger and fill up the stomach. Patients can monitor their progress and receive behavior-changing guidance using Allurion’s connected scale, health-tracking smartwatch, and mobile app. The company believes this partnership will accelerate the adoption of the Iris AI platform as a standalone offering to streamline the management of patients undergoing bariatric surgery and potentially improve outcomes.

, Allurion signed a 12-month pilot collaboration agreement with Medtronic to distribute its swallowable gastric balloon and AI platform for weight loss. The balloon, which stays in place for about four months, is designed to curb hunger and fill up the stomach. Patients can monitor their progress and receive behavior-changing guidance using Allurion’s connected scale, health-tracking smartwatch, and mobile app. The company believes this partnership will accelerate the adoption of the Iris AI platform as a standalone offering to streamline the management of patients undergoing bariatric surgery and potentially improve outcomes. In April 2023, Boston Scientific completed the acquisition of Apollo Endosurgery, valued at approximately US$ 615 Mn. Apollo Endosurgery’s product portfolio includes devices used during endoluminal surgery (ELS) procedures, which are less-invasive alternatives to open and laparoscopic surgery. The acquisition is an exciting step forward in providing a more comprehensive suite of endoluminal surgery and endobariatric solutions.

Market Trends:

Emerging trends in the intragastric balloons market include the development of dual balloon systems, the introduction of biodegradable balloons, and the integration of smart technologies for real-time monitoring of patients’ progress. Additionally, collaborations between healthcare providers and technology companies for product development and market expansion are gaining traction in the industry.

Regions Covered:

North America(USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe(UK, Germany, France and the Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, and the Rest of the Asia Pacific region)

South America(Brazil, Argentina and the Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa(GCC and Rest of the Middle East and Africa)

Key Market Study Points:

Prevalence of obesity and its impact on market growth

Technological advancements and their influence on treatment outcomes

Regulatory landscape and reimbursement policies

Competitive landscape and market strategies of key players

