Medical Billing Outsourcing Market Value to Surpass US$ 33.3 Billion by 2031: Transparency Market Research, Inc.

In 2022, the industry amassed a valuation of US$ 12.0 billion. Projections indicate a forward movement at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.0% from 2023 to 2031, culminating in a value exceeding US$ 33.3 billion by the conclusion of 2031.

The expansion of the medical billing outsourcing market is spurred by the upsurge in healthcare digitization and the escalation of healthcare expenditure. Healthcare providers are increasingly turning to specialized outsourcing services due to the growing intricacy of healthcare regulations and billing procedures.

Medical billing outsourcing entails healthcare providers entrusting their billing and revenue cycle management functions to specialized external service providers. This practice is propelled by the intricate nature of healthcare billing procedures, evolving regulatory demands, and the imperative for effective revenue cycle management.

Outsourcing offers healthcare providers the opportunity to streamline operations, alleviate administrative burdens, and ensure compliance with dynamic healthcare regulations. External billing professionals leverage technology and industry knowledge to manage tasks like claims processing, coding, and accounts receivable management. This approach enhances accuracy and efficiency, empowering healthcare organizations to prioritize patient care.

Key Players:

Oracle Corporation (Cerner Corporation), Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, McKesson Corporation, eClinicalWorks, R1 RCM, Inc., Promantra Inc., BillingParadise, Kareo, Inc., Veradigm LLC, and AdvancedMD, Inc.

Market Segmentation:

Service Type Front-end Services Middle-end Services Back-end Services



End-user Hospitals Physician Offices Others



Market Drivers and Challenges:

Drivers: Increasing healthcare digitization, rising healthcare expenditure, growing complexities in medical coding and billing, and the need for efficient revenue cycle management.

Challenges: Concerns regarding data security and privacy, regulatory compliance, cultural and language barriers in offshore outsourcing, and quality control.

Market Trends:

Adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) for automated coding and billing processes.

Integration of blockchain technology for secure and transparent medical billing transactions.

Emphasis on value-based care models driving the demand for comprehensive revenue cycle management solutions.

Key Developments in Global Medical Billing Outsourcing Market

In February 2023 , GeBBS Healthcare Solutions, Inc., a leading provider of technology-enabled Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) & risk adjustment solutions for healthcare providers and payers, announced the acquisition of CPa Medical Billing, a provider of revenue cycle services to FQHCs and other multi-specialty physician groups.

, GeBBS Healthcare Solutions, Inc., a leading provider of technology-enabled Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) & risk adjustment solutions for healthcare providers and payers, announced the acquisition of CPa Medical Billing, a provider of revenue cycle services to FQHCs and other multi-specialty physician groups. In October 2022, National Medical Billing Services, a healthcare revenue cycle management company serving the surgical market, announced the acquisition of MedTek, LLC, a notable provider of RCM solutions to hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs), clinics, and specialty groups across the U.S. This partnership is expected to further enhance National Medical’s position as the complete end-to-end provider of outsourced revenue cycle solutions serving surgical practices, anesthesia groups, and ASCs.

Regions Covered:

North America(USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe(UK, Germany, France and the Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, and the Rest of the Asia Pacific region)

South America(Brazil, Argentina and the Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa(GCC and Rest of the Middle East and Africa)

Key Market Study Points:

Market size and growth projections

Competitive landscape analysis

Regulatory framework assessment

Technological advancements and their impact

Customer preferences and market trends

