North America Cosmetic Surgery Market Estimated to Reach Revenue of US$ 29.2 Billion by End of 2031, Transparency Market Research, Inc.

In 2022, the North American market boasted a valuation of US$ 16.2 billion. Projections indicate a steady growth trajectory, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.8% expected from 2023 to 2031, reaching over US$ 29.2 billion by 2031.

The landscape of the North American cosmetic surgery market is undergoing significant transformation due to several key factors. Primary among these are the rising societal acceptance of cosmetic procedures and the growing emphasis on personal aesthetics, which are driving the expansion of the market.

The North America cosmetic surgery market is experiencing dynamic growth, driven by a convergence of factors reshaping the beauty landscape. Societal acceptance of cosmetic procedures has surged, fueled by evolving beauty standards and the influence of social media. Advancements in medical technologies and surgical techniques, has fueled the demand for aesthetic enhancements.

The region’s well-established healthcare infrastructure and a pool of skilled plastic surgeons offer lucrative opportunities for market expansion. Increase in disposable incomes and a heightened emphasis on personal appearance are further market catalysts. Overall, the North America cosmetic surgery market stands as a dynamic and evolving industry at the intersection of healthcare and aesthetics.

Surge in Demand for Aesthetic Procedures Driving Market Statistics

Changing cultural perceptions and evolving beauty standards in North America are driving an increasing acceptance of cosmetic procedures. Influenced by media, particularly social platforms, individuals are opting for cosmetic surgery to achieve desired aesthetics.

Advancements in medical technology have made cosmetic procedures safer, more accessible, and efficient. Celebrities and influencers openly sharing their cosmetic enhancements on social media help reduce stigma, encouraging broader consideration of aesthetic interventions.

According to the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS), liposuction remains the most popular surgical procedure, with body contouring procedures witnessing a notable increase. Non-surgical treatments like hyaluronic acid and botulinum toxin injections are also gaining traction for wrinkle reduction and facial rejuvenation.

Hair removal and chemical peels are among the top non-surgical procedures, with chemical peels surpassing non-surgical skin tightening. These trends are expected to contribute to the growth of the North American cosmetic surgery market.

Key Players:

Johnson & Johnson, AbbVie, Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Cutera, Inc., Merz North America, Inc., Galderma Laboratories, L.P, Sientra, Inc., Apyx Medical, and Long Island Plastic Surgical Group

Market Segmentation:

Procedure Type Invasive Procedures Breast augmentation Liposuction Nose Reshaping Eyelid Surgery Tummy Tuck Others Non-invasive Procedures Botox Injections Soft Tissue Fillers Chemical Peel Laser Hair Removal Microdermabrasion



Gender Female Male



End-user Ambulatory Surgical Facilities Hospitals and Clinics Physician Offices and Cosmetic Centers



Key Developments in North America Cosmetic Surgery Industry

In May 2023 , Apyx Medical Corporation achieved a significant milestone with its proprietary Renuvion technology, securing 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the use of its APR Handpiece in coagulating soft tissues after liposuction. Renuvion is now the only device authorized for use following liposuction procedures, which is a significant advancement in the field of cosmetic body contouring. The evidence-based outcomes that Apyx is committed to achieving highlight its commitment to demonstrating the safety and effectiveness of Renuvion technology in the ever-evolving field of plastic surgery.

, Apyx Medical Corporation achieved a significant milestone with its proprietary Renuvion technology, securing 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the use of its APR Handpiece in coagulating soft tissues after liposuction. Renuvion is now the only device authorized for use following liposuction procedures, which is a significant advancement in the field of cosmetic body contouring. The evidence-based outcomes that Apyx is committed to achieving highlight its commitment to demonstrating the safety and effectiveness of Renuvion technology in the ever-evolving field of plastic surgery. In May 2023, Sientra, Inc. continued its pioneering efforts in the field of plastic surgery with the FDA granting 510(k) clearance for its innovative Portfinder technology. The precise subcutaneous location of ports in Sientra’s Dermaspan® and AlloX2® Pro tissue expanders is the purpose of this handheld electronic device. By replacing conventional dangle magnet mechanisms, PortfinderTM provides clinicians with improved usability and increased port location accuracy. This ongoing innovation demonstrates the company’s dedication to advancing reconstructive surgeries and solidifies Sientra’s position as a leader in the medical aesthetics sector.

Regions Covered:

North America(USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe(UK, Germany, France and the Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, and the Rest of the Asia Pacific region)

South America(Brazil, Argentina and the Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa(GCC and Rest of the Middle East and Africa)

Market Trends: Several trends are reshaping the North America Cosmetic Surgery Market, including the rising popularity of minimally invasive procedures, personalized treatment approaches, and the integration of technology into cosmetic interventions.

Future Outlook: Looking ahead, the North America Cosmetic Surgery Market is expected to continue its upward trajectory, driven by evolving consumer preferences, technological innovations, and strategic collaborations within the industry.

Key Market Study Points:

Consumer demographics and preferences

Technological advancements in cosmetic surgery

Regulatory landscape and policy implications

Competitive pricing strategies and market positioning

Impact of social media and digital marketing on consumer behavior

