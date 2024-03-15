Nuclear Imaging Devices Market to Reach US$ 4.0 Billion by 2031, as per a TMR Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, 2024-Mar-15 — /EPR Network/ — Transparency Market Research Inc. –

In 2022, the global industry reached a valuation of US$ 2.6 billion. Projections indicate a steady growth trajectory, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.8% anticipated from 2023 to 2031, surpassing US$ 4.0 billion by the end of 2031.

The global nuclear imaging devices market is primed for significant expansion, propelled by pivotal factors influencing its course. A notable contributor to this growth is the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases like cancer and cardiovascular disorders, driving demand for nuclear imaging devices.

Market Introduction

Nuclear imaging devices play a crucial role in non-invasive imaging, offering valuable insights into physiological functions for a range of medical conditions and aid in early disease detection. Increase in prevalence of chronic diseases, rise in geriatric population, and continuous technological advancements in imaging modalities are key factors propelling the market.

Introduction of hybrid imaging technologies, such as SPECT/CT and PET/CT, has revolutionized diagnostic capabilities, providing enhanced accuracy and expanded clinical applications. Nuclear imaging devices are integral in early disease detection and monitoring, contributing to improved patient outcomes.

With a proactive approach to diagnostic precision, the global nuclear imaging devices market stands at the forefront of medical imaging innovation, offering a promising future for enhanced healthcare diagnostics.

Key Players:

Koninklijke Philips N.V., GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers AG, Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Shimadzu Corporation, MR Solutions, Neusoft Medical Systems Co., Ltd., Mediso Ltd., and MiE GmbH

Market Segmentation:

Product Type PET Devices Standalone PET PET/CT PET/MRI SPECT Devices Standalone SPECT SPECT/CT SPECT/MRI Planar Imaging Devices



Application Oncology Cardiology Neurology Others (Nephrology, Immunology, etc.)



End-user Hospitals Imaging Centers Academic and Research Centers Others (Clinics, CROs, etc.)



Key Developments:

In June 2023 , GE Healthcare showcased the integration of its advanced AIR technologies with the SIGNA PET/MR AIR system, to enhance diagnostic precision, simplify treatment evaluation, while elevating patient comfort, at the Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging (SNMMI) 2023 annual meeting

, GE Healthcare showcased the integration of its advanced AIR technologies with the SIGNA PET/MR AIR system, to enhance diagnostic precision, simplify treatment evaluation, while elevating patient comfort, at the Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging (SNMMI) 2023 annual meeting In June 2023 , Siemens Healthineers debuted the Biograph Vision.X, a new PET/CT scanner that builds on the established performance of the Biograph Vision and delivers a time of flight (TOF) of 178 picoseconds (ps)-reportedly the industry’s fastest TOF. The announcement was made at the 2023 Annual Meeting of the Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging (SNMMI).

, Siemens Healthineers debuted the Biograph Vision.X, a new PET/CT scanner that builds on the established performance of the Biograph Vision and delivers a time of flight (TOF) of 178 picoseconds (ps)-reportedly the industry’s fastest TOF. The announcement was made at the 2023 Annual Meeting of the Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging (SNMMI). In October 2022 , GE Healthcare introduced Omni Legend, an innovative all-digital PET-CT system that offers higher sensitivity, faster procedural time, improved operational efficiency, and enhanced patient outcome.

, GE Healthcare introduced Omni Legend, an innovative all-digital PET-CT system that offers higher sensitivity, faster procedural time, improved operational efficiency, and enhanced patient outcome. In June 2022, Siemens Healthineers AG received clearance for its Symbia Pro.specta by the Food and Drug Administration. The versatile Symbia Pro.specta SPECT/CT system combines cutting-edge CT and SPECT imaging technologies. The company’s operational capabilities and growth opportunities in the market were enhanced by these product approvals.

Market Drivers and Challenges

Several factors are driving the growth of the nuclear imaging devices market, including:

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases

Technological advancements in imaging techniques

Growing demand for early and accurate diagnosis

Investments in healthcare infrastructure

However, the market also faces challenges such as high initial costs of equipment, reimbursement issues, and concerns regarding radiation exposure, which may hinder market growth to some extent.

Market Trends

Some notable trends shaping the nuclear imaging devices market include:

Shift towards hybrid imaging techniques combining nuclear imaging with other modalities

Growing adoption of mobile and portable imaging devices

Integration of artificial intelligence (AI) for image analysis and interpretation

Focus on developing novel radiopharmaceuticals for improved imaging outcomes

Regions Covered:

North America(USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe(UK, Germany, France and the Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, and the Rest of the Asia Pacific region)

South America(Brazil, Argentina and the Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa(GCC and Rest of the Middle East and Africa)

Key Market Study Points

Key areas of focus for market studies in the nuclear imaging devices market include:

Market dynamics and growth drivers

Competitive landscape and market share analysis

Regulatory landscape and reimbursement policies

Technological advancements and innovation

Emerging market trends and opportunities

