Defense Sector Safety Surge: Coated Fabrics Industry Poised to Exceed US$ 6,530.9 Million by 2033, Fueled by Innovations and Escalating Global Demand

The global coated fabrics for defense industry are likely to create stable growth opportunities over the evaluation period by registering a CAGR of 3.7% from 2023 to 2033. The global market size is likely to reach a valuation of around US$ 4,541.4 million in 2023 and is set to cross a valuation of US$ 6,530.9 million by 2033. According to the historical analysis conducted by Future Market Insights, the global market registered a CAGR of 2.9% from 2018 to 2022. The global coated fabric sales in the defense sector will create an absolute dollar opportunity of US$ 1,989.6 million.

Fabrics that have gone through a coating procedure for modification of functionalities are known as coated fabrics. They are created from both woven and non-woven textiles by laminating or coating fabric with polymer, rubber, or various other materials. The addition of coatings makes the fabric surface more impervious to damage. Furthermore, coated fabrics hold additional properties including waterproofing, durability, chemical resistance, abrasion resistance, flame resistance, and thermal resistance. Thanks to these features, coated fabrics are gaining immense traction across defense & military sectors.

Request Your Sample Report Now! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-6762

Fabrics made of polyvinyl chloride, polyurethane, Teflon, and neoprene find numerous applications in the defense sector. These fabrics are useful in several environmental challenges such as fire, UV radiation, scratches and abrasions, chemicals and oils, and more. Moreover, fabrics such as PVC-coated fabrics and polymer-coated fabrics are gaining wider popularity. Coated fabrics find application in personal protective equipment in the defense industry. This is due to their ability to protect the wearer from various hazards. These fabrics are used in helmets, gloves, face shields, etc.

Report Highlights

Coated fabrics are now considered an integral part of defense and military sectors. This is attributed to their ability to offer invaluable properties to military forces and equipment. The rising usage of coated fabrics in several military & defense applications will boost the global market. Furthermore, increasing safety measures and standards in the defense sector are anticipated to propel coated fabrics demand.

The rising demand for high-performance fabrics is anticipated to deliver longevity, strength, and superior wear resistance in challenging environments will elevate sales. Moreover, the burgeoning demand for coated fabrics from military aircraft will bolster coated fabric sales worldwide. Coated fabrics such as polyester, Teflon, and aramid are widely used in parachute release bags, flight suits, ejector seat covers, anti-gravity pants, and suits, troop seating, aircraft flotation bags, and several other applications.

Constantly changing warfare strategies, attributed to the rising border conflicts in several countries are expected to drive these countries to procure highly advanced next-generation aircraft & ships. This increasing demand for aircraft is expected to stimulate the use of coated fabrics in numerous aircraft components. Driven by this, coated fabric sales in the defense sector will rise at a significant pace.

Recent Developments

Augmenting usage of coated fabrics in various applications across the military & defense sectors is driving the global market. Coated fabrics find applications in railways, automobiles, aviation, and various other personnel-oriented objects across the military & defense industry.

The surging popularity of coated fabrics made from high-performance fibers throughout the defense sector is anticipated to boost sales. Furthermore, coated fabrics are lightweight, waterproof, chemical resistant, and flexible. They also possess better mechanical properties to improve soldier workability. Thanks to these features, coated fabrics are increasingly used in the defense and military industry.

The worldwide military and defense sector is predicted to witness a significant increase in expenditure. Multiple governments are spending huge amounts to strengthen their defense sector. This rising expenditure in the military and defense sector, particularly in emerging economies, will lead to a surge in the production of military artillery and protective equipment. This in turn will propel the use of coated fabrics such as neoprene, Teflon, and polyester over the next ten years.

Buy Now Report Here! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/6762

Competitive Landscape

The global coated fabrics for the defense industry are fiercely competitive. Owing to the presence of several key coated fabric manufacturers across the globe. Additionally, tailored solutions offered by market leaders that comply with strict regulations and requirements are creating hindrance for new entrants in the market. This has shifted bargaining power toward the supplier side, resulting in higher profit margins for leading manufacturers.

Top Key Players in the Market

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Saint-Gobain S.A.

Trelleborg Group

Continental AG

Fothergill Group

Zenith Industrial Rubber Products Pvt. Ltd.

SRF Limited

Sioen Industries NV

Paragon Textile Mills Pvt. Ltd.

Colmant Coated Fabrics

Seaman Corporation

Magna Fabrics Inc.

Worthen Industries Inc.

Haren Textiles Pvt Ltd.

Serge Ferrari

Key Segmentation

By Fabrics:

Polyamide/Nylon

PVC

Teflon

Aramid

Polyester

By Material:

Thermoplastic

Rubber

By Application:

Personnel Oriented

Object-Oriented CF for Military

Other Equipment

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Eastern Europe

Western Europe

China

India

Japan

South East Asia and the Pacific

Middle East and Africa

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube