PET Radiotracer Market Latest Trends with Future Insights by 2031

CITY, Country, 2024-Mar-15 — /EPR Network/ — The PET radiotracer market has witnessed significant growth and innovation in recent years, driven by advances in radiopharmaceutical chemistry, imaging instrumentation, and molecular imaging techniques. PET imaging plays a critical role in oncology, neurology, cardiology, and other medical specialties, enabling non-invasive visualization of biochemical and metabolic processes at the molecular level. PET radiotracers are widely used in cancer staging, tumor characterization, brain imaging, cardiac perfusion imaging, and research applications, facilitating early disease detection, treatment planning, and monitoring of therapeutic efficacy.

PET Radiotracer market is estimated to attain a valuation of US$ 3.2 Bn by the end of 2031, states a study by Transparency Market Research (TMR). Besides, the report notes that the market is prognosticated to expand at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period, 2022-2031

The significant players operating in the global PET Radiotracer market are

ABX advanced biochemical compounds GmbH, Blue Earth Diagnostics, Cardinal Health, Eli Lilly and Company, GE Healthcare, IBA Radiopharma Solutions, Jubilant Pharma Limited, Lantheus Holdings Inc., Siemens Healthineers AG, and Yantai Dongcheng Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd.

Key Components of the PET Radiotracer Market:

Radiopharmaceuticals: PET radiotracers consist of a radioactive isotope (e.g., fluorine-18, carbon-11, oxygen-15) conjugated to a biologically active molecule (e.g., glucose, amino acids, neurotransmitters, ligands) that selectively binds to specific molecular targets or biomarkers of interest in the body. Radiopharmaceuticals are synthesized using cyclotron or generator-based radionuclide production methods and formulated for intravenous injection prior to PET imaging. PET Imaging Systems: PET scanners are specialized medical imaging devices that detect and quantify the gamma-ray emissions produced by positron-emitting radiotracers administered to patients. PET imaging systems consist of multiple detector rings surrounding the patient, gantry components for positioning and movement, electronics for signal processing and data acquisition, and computer software for image reconstruction and analysis. Radiotracer Production Facilities: Radiotracer production facilities, also known as radiopharmacies or radiotracer synthesis laboratories, are responsible for the synthesis, quality control, and distribution of PET radiotracers to healthcare institutions and research facilities. These facilities adhere to strict regulatory guidelines and Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) standards to ensure the safety, purity, and potency of radiopharmaceutical products for clinical use. Clinical Applications: PET radiotracers are used in a wide range of clinical applications, including oncology (e.g., FDG-PET for cancer staging and monitoring), neurology (e.g., amyloid PET for Alzheimer’s disease), cardiology (e.g., myocardial perfusion PET for coronary artery disease), and other medical specialties. PET imaging provides functional and molecular information that complements anatomical imaging modalities such as computed tomography (CT) and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), enabling more accurate diagnosis, treatment planning, and patient management.

Recent Developments in the PET Radiotracer Market:

Expansion of PET radiotracer portfolio with the development of novel radiopharmaceuticals targeting emerging biomarkers, molecular pathways, and disease-specific targets for improved diagnostic accuracy, prognostic assessment, and therapeutic monitoring in various medical conditions.

Integration of hybrid imaging technologies such as PET/CT, PET/MRI, and PET/optical imaging systems to combine the functional information provided by PET with the anatomical detail provided by CT or MRI, enabling comprehensive characterization of disease processes and treatment response in a single imaging session.

Introduction of next-generation PET imaging systems with enhanced sensitivity, spatial resolution, and image quality, as well as advanced data processing algorithms, iterative reconstruction techniques, and artificial intelligence (AI) applications to optimize image acquisition, interpretation, and quantitative analysis in clinical practice and research settings.

Adoption of theranostic approaches and personalized medicine strategies using PET radiotracers for patient stratification, treatment selection, and response prediction in precision oncology, targeted therapy, and molecular imaging-guided interventions, facilitating individualized patient care and optimizing therapeutic outcomes.

Collaboration and partnerships among academic institutions, pharmaceutical companies, imaging centers, and regulatory agencies to advance PET radiotracer research, development, and translation into clinical practice, with a focus on addressing unmet medical needs, improving patient access to innovative imaging technologies, and accelerating the pace of drug discovery and development in the field of molecular imaging and nuclear medicine.

Market Segmentation –

Radiotracer Type F-18 (FDG18) Ga-68 (FAPI) Others

Application Cancer Heart Disease Gastrointestinal Endocrine Neurological Disorders Others

End-user Hospitals Diagnostic Centers Others



This Report lets you identify the opportunities in PET Radiotracer Market by means of a region:

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Turkey, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, and Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, and Vietnam))

South America (Brazil etc.) The Middle East and Africa (North Africa and GCC Countries)

Key Features of the PET Radiotracer Market Report: –

➤ Analyze competitive developments such as expansions, deployments, new product launches, and market acquisitions.

➤ Examine the market opportunities for stakeholders by identifying higher growth sections.

➤ To study and analyze the global PET Radiotracer industry status and forecast including key regions.

➤ An in-depth analysis of key product segments and application spectrum, providing strategic recommendations to incumbents and new entrants to give them a competitive advantage over others.

➤ It provides a comprehensive analysis of key regions of the industry as well as a SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to provide a deeper understanding of the market.

➤ It helps you make strategic business decisions and investment plans.

