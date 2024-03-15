Global Pediatric Obesity Management Industry is expected to grow at a rate of 4% per year and reach US$ 4.74 Billion by 2033 | According to FMI

The Global Pediatric Obesity Management Industry is expanding and becoming a major public health problem. A startling fact is revealed by recent data from the World Health Organization (WHO), with 41 million children under the age of five being classified as overweight or obese in 2016. Despite how concerning this is, forecasts suggest that these numbers will continue to climb in the years to come.

The Pediatric Obesity Management Market is expected to undergo a revolutionary journey, according to Future Market Insights, which projects a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4% from 2023 to 2033. This estimate emphasizes how urgent it is to address this global health issue and how important creative solutions are to the treatment of childhood obesity.

One of the most promising innovations in pediatric obesity management is the development of personalized nutrition and exercise plans. These plans take into account a child’s unique needs and preferences, as well as their medical history and any underlying conditions. By tailoring nutrition and exercise recommendations to each child, healthcare providers can help children achieve and maintain a healthy weight sustainably.

Another promising innovation is the use of digital health tools, such as mobile apps and wearable devices, to monitor and manage pediatric obesity. These tools can help children and their families track their progress, set goals, and receive personalized feedback and support. By making it easier and more convenient to manage pediatric obesity, digital health tools are helping to improve patient compliance and outcomes.

Key Takeaways from the Global Pediatric Obesity Management Industry Study

The market for pediatric obesity management expanded at a CAGR of 3% between 2018 and 2022.

From 2023 to 2033, the global market for pediatric obesity management is anticipated to expand at a 4% CAGR.

The Pediatric Obesity Management Market is anticipated to generate US$4.74 billion by 2033.

According to the FMI analysis, hospital pharmacies account for the largest market share.

In terms of market share for pediatric obesity management, North America is predicted to hold 40% of the market.

With a share of 20% throughout the projection period, it is expected that the East & South Asia market will grow considerably.

“A series of international level collaborations involving healthcare stakeholders across various institutional settings are fueling further clinical trials and research studies dedicated to discovering Pediatric Obesity Management.” says an FMI analyst

Global Pediatric Obesity Management Industry Competition

Key players in the market include companies such as Pfizer Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, GlaxoSmithKline plc., AstraZeneca, Herbalife Ltd., Apollo Endosurgery, Ethicon, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company, VIVUS Inc., Currax Pharmaceuticals LLC, along with healthcare providers and technology companies among other global players.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the use of Wegovy (semaglutide) injection (2.4 mg once weekly) as a medication for chronic weight control in individuals with obesity or those who are overweight with at least one weight-related disease, such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol, or type 2 diabetes, in June 2021. The medication can be taken along with a lower-calorie diet and more exercise. Since 2014, this subcutaneous injection is the first medication to be licensed for managing chronic weight in individuals who are obese or overweight. Patients with a body mass index (BMI) of 27 kg/m2 or above who have at least one weight-related condition, as well as those with a BMI of 30 kg/m2 or more, are advised to use it.

FMI, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global Pediatric Obesity Management market, presenting a historical analysis from 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics for the period of 2023 to 2033.

The study reveals essential insights based on Drug Class, Route of Administration, Distribution Channel & Region.

Key Segments Profiled in the Global Pediatric Obesity Management Industry Survey

Drug Class:

Lorcaserin

Liraglutide

Phentermine

Setmelanotide

Others

Route of Administration:

Oral

Injectable

Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

