Cable Cars and Ropeways Market Set to Reach US$ 12.9 Million by 2033, with a 11.2% CAGR

The Cable Cars and Ropeways Market report, unveiled by Future Market Insights—an ESOMAR Certified Market Research and Consulting Firm—presents invaluable insights and meticulous analysis of the Cable Cars and Ropeways market. Encompassing the research’s scope and essence, this report scrupulously examines the driving factors, market size, and predictive data for Cable Cars and Ropeways. It furnishes intricate revenue and shipment segmentations, accompanied by a decade-long projection up to 2033. Additionally, the document evaluates key industry players, their market distribution, the competitive scenario, and regional perspectives.

The cable car and ropeway industry are poised for robust growth, with a projected market value set to reach US$ 12.9 million by 2033, representing a significant surge from its current valuation of US$ 4.5 million. This anticipated growth is expected to follow an average Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.2% from 2023 to 2033.

The increased demand for cable cars and ropeways can be largely attributed to the growing global interest in tourism activities. In the wake of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, countries are strategically refocusing their efforts on enhancing and revitalizing tourist attractions, aiming to create a more appealing environment in the post-pandemic landscape. Furthermore, the integration of cutting-edge technologies into zipping and ropeway projects is facilitating smooth and efficient travel between destinations, thus bolstering the prospects and sales within the cable cars and ropeways sector.

Key Takeaways:

Cable cars and ropeways are gaining popularity in tourism and winter regions.

Urban public transport has not experienced the same level of success with cable cars and ropeways.

While sales to urban industries have increased, there is an ongoing debate about the underutilization of cable cars and ropeways in urban transportation.

Challenges include performance and cost constraints, as well as the diverse and ever-evolving demands and solutions within the global transportation sector.

Recent Mergers and Noteworthy Product Launches:

Damodar Ropeways, an Indian company specializing in ropeway systems, has unveiled an impressive array of their ropeway and cable car projects, spanning locations such as Hirakud, Guwahati, Jammu, Vaishno Devi, Namchi, Dewas, Pushkar, and more. Notably, they have successfully established a new ropeway right in the heart of Kolkata City at Science City.

Dubrovnik Cable Cars, recognized for their commitment to providing cost-effective ropeway services, received the prestigious 2022 Travelers’ Choice Award by Tripadvisor. This recognition comes as they celebrate over 50 years of excellence in the market, showcasing their enduring presence and quality service.

Competitive Landscape:

In the global cable cars and ropeways market, competitors are employing diverse strategies to bolster their market standing. Key approaches include acquisitions, partnerships, and agreements. Furthermore, both established companies and startups are actively pursuing government tenders to advance their technology, with the aim of boosting sales.

Key Players:

Doppelmayr Garaventa Group

Vergokan

Kreischberg Cableways

Dubrovnik cable cars

Kropivnik Cableways Pvt. Ltd.

Damodar ropeways

Bullwheel international cable car corp

Key Segments

By Industry:

Tourism

Material Handling

Public transportation

Mining industries

By Sales Channel:

OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer)

Aftermarket

By Type:

Fixed grip installations

Drag lifts

Fixed grip chairlifts

Pulsed gondola ropeways

Detachable installations

Detachable chairlifts

Mono cable detachable gondola lifts

Telemix combined detachable chairlift and gondola lift

Bicable (2S) & Tricable (3S) Gondola lifts

Aerial tramway

Funicular

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Europe

