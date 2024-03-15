Hydrocortisone Market Size is Expected to Reach USD 2 billion With CAGR of 4% by 2028 | Transparency Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, 2024-Mar-15 — /EPR Network/ —

The Hydrocortisone Market revolves around the pharmaceutical drug hydrocortisone, a synthetic form of cortisol, which is a hormone produced naturally by the adrenal glands. Hydrocortisone belongs to the class of corticosteroids and is used for its anti-inflammatory and immunosuppressive properties. It is available in various formulations such as creams, ointments, lotions, gels, injections, and oral tablets. Here’s an overview, key drivers, recent developments, and future outlook for the Hydrocortisone Market:

Hydrocortisone market is estimated to attain a valuation of US$ 2 Bn by the end of 2028, states a study by Transparency Market Research (TMR). Besides, the report notes that the market is prognosticated to expand at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period, 2020 – 2028

The significant players operating in the global Hydrocortisone market are

Pfizer, Inc., Novartis AG, Mylan N.V., Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Cipla Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Abbott Laboratories, and Bayer AG

Key Drivers of the Hydrocortisone Market:

Rising Incidence of Inflammatory Conditions: The increasing prevalence of skin disorders, allergic reactions, autoimmune diseases, and respiratory conditions has contributed to the growing demand for hydrocortisone and other corticosteroids for symptom management and disease control. Advancements in Formulations and Delivery Systems: Pharmaceutical companies are continuously innovating and improving hydrocortisone formulations to enhance drug efficacy, patient compliance, and treatment outcomes. Novel delivery systems, such as liposomal formulations, transdermal patches, and sustained-release formulations, offer improved drug penetration, duration of action, and convenience for patients. Expanding Indications and Off-label Use: Hydrocortisone is being explored for new indications and off-label uses beyond its traditional therapeutic areas, including cancer supportive care, organ transplantation, septic shock, and COVID-19-related complications, which may further drive market growth and demand. Growing Aging Population: The aging population is more susceptible to inflammatory conditions, autoimmune diseases, and adrenal insufficiency, leading to increased demand for hydrocortisone therapy for disease management and symptom relief in elderly patients.

Recent Developments in the Hydrocortisone Market:

Generic Competition: The hydrocortisone market has witnessed the entry of generic manufacturers, leading to increased competition, pricing pressures, and market consolidation as companies vie for market share. Bioidentical Corticosteroids: There is growing interest in the development of bioidentical corticosteroids that mimic the body’s natural cortisol production more closely, potentially offering improved safety, tolerability, and efficacy profiles compared to synthetic corticosteroids like hydrocortisone. Regulatory Scrutiny: Regulatory agencies have been focusing on the safety and efficacy of topical corticosteroids, including hydrocortisone, particularly in pediatric populations, leading to updated labeling, dosage adjustments, and recommendations for appropriate use.

Future Outlook for the Hydrocortisone Market:

Market Expansion: The Hydrocortisone Market is expected to expand globally due to the rising prevalence of inflammatory diseases, autoimmune conditions, and respiratory disorders, coupled with increasing awareness about the benefits of corticosteroid therapy among healthcare professionals and patients. Focus on Safety and Efficacy: Pharmaceutical companies will continue to invest in research and development efforts to enhance the safety, efficacy, and tolerability of hydrocortisone formulations, with a focus on minimizing adverse effects, optimizing drug delivery, and improving patient outcomes. Personalized Medicine: There is growing interest in personalized medicine approaches to corticosteroid therapy, including pharmacogenomics testing, biomarker profiling, and patient stratification strategies, to identify individuals who are most likely to benefit from hydrocortisone treatment while minimizing the risk of adverse events. Emerging Markets: Emerging markets in Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Africa present significant growth opportunities for hydrocortisone manufacturers due to the increasing incidence of inflammatory diseases, improving healthcare infrastructure, and expanding access to essential medications in these regions.

Market Segmentation –

Indication Adrenocortical Insufficiency Adrenergic Syndrome High Blood Calcium Thyroiditis Rheumatoid Arthritis Dermatitis Asthma and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) Others Route of Administration Parenteral Oral Topical Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies

This Report lets you identify the opportunities in Hydrocortisone Market by means of a region:

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Turkey, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, and Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, and Vietnam))

South America (Brazil etc.) The Middle East and Africa (North Africa and GCC Countries)

