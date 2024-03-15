Air Quality Monitoring Equipment Market Soars: Surges to US$ 13.3 Billion by 2033 with 7.3% CAGR

Therefore, the government requires that factories and cars implement thorough air quality detection procedures for the sake of the general public. To ensure that government safety regulations are followed, businesses and automotive manufacturers are increasing their investments in high-quality air quality monitoring technology.

Smart Cities Carve out Lucrative Market Prospects

The world’s major nations are beginning to recognise the importance of building smart cities. A significant amount of money was invested in the nation’s smart city initiatives, including about US$ 0.50 billion in June 2021. High precision air quality monitoring systems are crucial for smart city initiatives and, as a result, drive innovations from the top companies that boost market growth.

Market players must launch reasonably priced, user-friendly air quality monitoring product options. Key players are working to create more inexpensive, maintenance-free, and effective product variations since air quality control is quickly becoming a requirement of the modern world.

Key Takeaways from the Report:

Between 2017 and 2022, the market recorded a CAGR of 6.6, reaching a valuation of US$ 6.1 billion by 2022.

The United Kingdom market is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 603.3 million by 2033, at a CAGR of 10.4%.

The Indian market is expected to record a CAGR of 14.4% by 2033.

The indoor air quality monitor segment is expected to register a CAGR of 7.6%, which is the top segment by equipment type.

The top component segment is air sampling pumps which is likely to register a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period.

Key Market Developments:

Vaisala Oyj, a technology-based company recently launched its innovative product named Mini-sized Humidity and Temperature Probe HMP9. This is specially designed to monitor air quality. The product is optimized for dryers, air-handling units, and test chambers. It also aids in effectively measuring humidity levels.

In 2021, Ricardo launched a new air quality data analysis and monitoring system. Based in the Middle East Region, the company partnered with Envirozone LLC, for this initiative.

In 2021, Ball Aerospace & Technologies Corp. announced its contract with National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Geostationary. The focus is on developing 3D data interpretation systems for forecasters. This can facilitate pollution management and efficient weather forecasting.

Key Players:

SKC Ltd.

Honeywell

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Vaisala

ENVEA group

TSI Incorporated

Ecotech

LumaSense Technologies, Inc.

Modcon Systems Ltd.

Testo SE & Co. KGaA

Aeroqual Limited

PCE Instruments

Opsis AB

Oizom Instruments Pvt. Ltd.

Airthinx

Air Quality Monitoring Equipment Outlook by Category

By Component:

Air Sampling Pumps

Sorbent Tubes

Filters & Membranes

Sample Bags

Other Accessories

By Equipment Type:

Indoor Air Quality Monitors

Fixed Indoor Air Quality Monitors

Portable Indoor Air Quality Monitors

Outdoor Air Quality Monitors

Fixed Outdoor Air Quality Monitors

Portable Outdoor Air Quality Monitors

Air Quality Monitoring (AQM) Stations

By End User:

Residential

Government Environment Monitoring Agencies

Commercial

Hotels & Restaurants

Corporates & Academic Institutions

Construction & Real Estate

Others

Industrial

Energy & Utilities

Pharmaceuticals

Petrochemicals

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific excluding Japan

Japan

GCC Countries

The Middle East & Africa

