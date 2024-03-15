Railway Interior Lighting Market Projected to Reach US$ 364.1 Million by 2033, Fueled by 3.30% CAGR

The railway interior lighting market is expected to be worth US$ 263.1 million in 2023 and is predicted to be worth US$ 364.1 million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 3.30% between 2023 and 2033.

The growing population in metropolitan centers, increasing urbanization, and increasing government requirements in creating public transportation infrastructure such as metro trains, high-speed trains, and restored trains, which are drivers driving the market.

The market is being driven by technological advancements and the expansion of rail networks around the world. High-speed rail technology advancements such as magnetic levitation and Hyperloop, as well as hydrogen fuel cell technology for zero-emission, are likely to drive global market growth.

Factors such as increased funding for railway expansion and rising demand for safe, dependable, and efficient transportation systems are propelling this target market forward. Furthermore, increased use of public transportation services as a solution to traffic congestion is likely to boost growth in the market.

Increasing investment in analytics systems by network operators in developed nations, as well as improvements aimed at enhancing customer experience, are important driving factors for the growth of the global industry.

Smart technologies such as advanced vehicle control systems, advanced PIS, and other systems give real-time location information for cars, which can be used to monitor schedule compliance and provide passengers with information on the whereabouts of vehicles in transit. It is predicted that providing precise real-time information on the status and location of in-transit cars will boost passenger satisfaction. Furthermore, improvements in infrastructure in developing nations, as well as increased mining and industrial activity, create considerable potential opportunities for worldwide market participants.

Railway Interior Lighting Market Key Points

The market is expected to grow highest by 2033, worth US$ 364.1 million.

The demand for LED remains high among the other categories.

North America is the key region that is dominating the market with a share of 17.90%.

Recent Developments

In February 2022, The CRRC-developed 3000 hp permanent magnet hybrid shunting locomotive just completed 2,000 kilometers of safe operation. Consumers praised the locomotive for its extraordinarily low energy consumption and environmental protection when compared to a traditional shunting diesel locomotive.

In May 2022, Hitachi Rail introduced many new automation and digitalization advancements, including PTC (Positive Train Control), railcar telematics, and dispatching systems.

In January 2022, Siemens created the new air-free brake system, also known as an electronic friction brake system, which is the first completely electronically controlled friction brake to be deployed in rail vehicles (brake-by-wire). The braking system operates without the need for compressed air. In addition to several technological advantages, the new brake reduces vehicle weight and increases vehicle speed.

In December 2021, Alstom, in collaboration with Cylus, deployed an advanced rail cybersecurity solution on the Tel Aviv Red line to increase the protection of the line’s signaling and train control systems. CylusOne is a multi-layered rail-specific cybersecurity solution powered by sophisticated Al and ML technologies.

Railway Interior Lighting Market Competitive Landscape

Some of the major players operating in the Railway Interior Lighting Market

Toshiba Corporation

General Electric

Hitachi, Ltd.

Federal-Mogul Corporation

Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Grupo Antolin

Osram Licht AG

Teknoware

Dräxlmaier Group

Autolite Ltd.

Verdict Media Limited.

J.B. Industries

Kerala Electrical & Allied Engineering Co. Ltd.

Green Site Products

GiantFocal, Amtek Group

North Star Lighting, LLC

Bulbtronics

Bigston Manufacturing Corporation

Market Key Segments for Railway Interior Lighting –

By Technology:

Halogen

Xenon/HID

Fluorescent

LED

By Rolling Stock Type:

Diesel Locomotive

DMU

Electric Locomotive

EMU

Metro

Light Rail/Trams/Monorail

Passenger Coaches

Freight Wagon

By Position:

Interior Train Lighting

Exterior Train Lighting

By Application:

Cabin Lights

Train Headlights

Train Indicator Lights

Train LED Spotlights

Others

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

