Psyllium Products Market Overview 2020-2030: Estimated Market Size, Major Drivers and Lucrative Segments – By The Business Research Company

Wilmington, United States, 2024-Mar-01 — /EPR Network/ —

Psyllium products, derived from the seeds and husks of the Plantago ovata plant, are gaining recognition for their myriad health benefits. From managing cholesterol levels to treating gastrointestinal disorders, psyllium has emerged as a versatile ingredient in various industries. This article explores the growing demand for psyllium products, their applications, market trends, and strategies adopted by key players in the industry.

@ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=77051

Key Players and Market Developments

Now Health Group, Inc.

Nature’s Sunshine

Patanjali Ayurveda

Dabur India Ltd.

Rama Gum Industries (India) Limited

Procter & Gamble

Nature’s Bounty Co. (Puritan’s Pride)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc,

Harnessing the Medicinal Advantages:

Psyllium products are garnering attention for their role in home remedies to regulate cholesterol levels and alleviate gastrointestinal issues. With the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases on the rise globally, the demand for psyllium products is increasing. Psyllium husk, in particular, commands the highest revenue in the market, catering to health-conscious consumers seeking natural solutions for their well-being.

Versatile Applications in Pharmaceuticals and Bakery:

In the pharmaceutical sector, psyllium acts as an effective binder and disintegrant in medicinal tablets, contributing to its dominance in this segment. Concurrently, psyllium’s gluten-free properties are finding applications in the bakery industry as a binding agent in bread making, catering to the growing demand for paleo-friendly food options.

Navigating Challenges and Promoting Gradual Dosage:

While the psyllium products market is projected to expand at a healthy rate, overconsumption of psyllium may lead to gastrointestinal complications and interfere with medication absorption. Hence, companies are increasing awareness about gradual dosage to prevent adverse effects and encourage healthy lifestyle habits among consumers.

Rising Demand Amidst the COVID-19 Pandemic:

Despite challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, there is a growing curiosity among consumers for fiber supplements and ayurvedic products, including psyllium. Individuals are seeking tailored health solutions to enhance immunity and combat the effects of the virus, driving demand for psyllium products.

| – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=77051<ype=S

Market Projections and Strategies:

The global psyllium products market is anticipated to reach significant milestones, propelled by increasing demand from various end-use industries. Key players are introducing innovative products and leveraging online retailing to expand their market presence. Product launches focusing on digestive health and celiac diseases are further driving market growth.

About Us Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. The firm scrutinizes factors shaping the dynamics of demand in various markets. The insights and perspectives on the markets evaluate opportunities in various segments. The opportunities in the segments based on source, application, demographics, sales channel, and end-use are analysed, which will determine growth in the markets over the next decade.

Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision-makers, made possible by experienced teams of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants. The proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques we use always reflect the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in all of its business reports.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453