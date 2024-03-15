Lentil Protein Market Size, Share and Growth Analysis for 2020-2030

Wilmington, United States, 2024-Mar-01 — /EPR Network/ —

The global food and beverage industry has witnessed a significant shift in consumer preferences over the past decade, with a growing demand for plant-based protein alternatives gaining momentum. This shift has propelled the lentil protein market into prominence, driven by factors such as health consciousness, environmental concerns, and the rise of veganism and vegetarianism. In this article, we delve into the dynamics shaping the lentil protein market, exploring key trends, market frontrunners, and strategies adopted by industry players to capitalize on this burgeoning market.

Key Players and Market Developments

Key vendors in the Lentil Protein Market are Archer Daniels Midland Company ,Cargill Inc. ,Parabel USA Inc. ,Henry Broch Foods ,Biorefinery Solutions

Rise of Lentil Proteins:

Lentil proteins have emerged as a favored alternative to traditional meat-based proteins, owing to their nutritional benefits and sustainability. The market has witnessed a surge in demand, fueled by growing consumer awareness regarding the advantages of plant-based diets. Key factors driving this demand include mounting environmental concerns, regulatory pressure, and the exponential rise in the vegan population, particularly in developed regions like North America and Europe.

Market Overview:

According to Transparency Market Research, the global lentil protein market is projected to reach approximately US$ 181 Mn by 2030, at a moderate CAGR of 4.8%. This growth is attributed to the rising demand for ready-to-eat and gluten-free food products, alongside the increasing popularity of plant-based protein alternatives.

Key Market Segments:

Product Types: Protein isolates, concentrates, and flour are the primary segments, with isolates leading the market in terms of value.

Nature Segment: Conventional lentil proteins dominate the market, accounting for a significant share in terms of value.

End Use: Food processing emerges as the leading segment, capturing a substantial market share in 2020.

Processing Type: Dry processing holds a dominant market share, reflecting the adoption of various technologies in lentil protein production.

Trends Driving Market Growth:

Alternative Proteins: Plant-based protein substitutes are gaining traction, driven by concerns about sustainability and animal welfare. Companies like Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods are spearheading this shift, prompting major players to enter the alternative protein segment.

Veganism and Vegetarianism: Health-conscious consumers are embracing vegan and vegetarian diets, fueled by awareness about the health risks associated with excessive meat consumption. This trend is driving the demand for botanical ingredients and plant-based products.

Strategies Adopted by Market Players:

Innovation: Manufacturers are introducing innovative lentil protein products with clear information on production technology and health benefits.

Product Launches: Companies like Parabel USA Inc. are launching neutral-colored pure protein hydrolysates derived from lentils, catering to the growing demand for allergen-free plant-based proteins.

