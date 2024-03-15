Textured Pea Protein Market Key Drivers, Market Research, and Insights for the US$ 800 Mn Market 2020-2030

Wilmington, United States, 2024-Mar-01 — /EPR Network/ —

The global food and beverage industry is experiencing a paradigm shift as consumer preferences veer towards healthier, plant-based alternatives. This transition away from traditional meat-based products is particularly evident in regions like Europe and North America, where mounting concerns about environmental sustainability and animal welfare are driving the adoption of plant-based proteins. Among these alternatives, textured pea protein has emerged as a frontrunner, offering nutritional benefits and versatility to cater to evolving consumer demands. In this article, we delve into the dynamics shaping the textured pea protein market, highlighting key trends, market frontrunners, and strategies adopted by industry players to capitalize on this growing segment.

Key Players and Market Developments

Some of the leading companies operating in the global textured pea protein market, as profiled in the study, include Rouquette Freres, DuPont, Puris Foods, Ingredion, Emsland Group, Fenchem Inc, The Green Labs LLC

Rising Consumer Interest in Plant-based Proteins:

The textured pea protein market is witnessing robust growth, fueled by a surge in consumer interest in plant-based proteins. This shift is driven by mounting environmental concerns, growing awareness of animal cruelty issues, and the perceived health benefits of plant-based diets. As consumers increasingly prioritize sustainability and health, the demand for textured pea protein is expected to soar, particularly in developed regions where awareness about alternative proteins is high.

Market Overview:

According to Transparency Market Research, the global textured pea protein market is projected to reach approximately US$ 800 Mn by 2030, at an impressive CAGR of 7.6%. This growth is attributed to the rising demand for plant-based products and the innovative use of pea protein in various food applications.

Key Market Segments:

Processing Type: Dry processing dominates the market, accounting for a significant market share in 2020. Dry textured pea protein is favored for its versatility and nutritional properties, making it a preferred choice for food manufacturers.

End Use: The food processing segment holds the largest market share, driven by the increasing adoption of textured pea protein in various food applications, including bakery, confectionery, and plant-based meat substitutes.

Nature Segment: Conventional textured pea protein leads the market, owing to its widespread use in a variety of food products. However, the organic segment is gaining traction among health-conscious consumers seeking clean label products.

Trends Driving Market Growth:

Positive Outlook Toward Sports Nutrition: The sports nutrition segment is witnessing significant growth, fueled by rising demand for plant-based protein supplements among athletes and fitness enthusiasts. Textured pea protein, with its antioxidant properties and high nutritional fiber content, is gaining popularity as a preferred protein source in sports nutrition products.

Growing Health and Wellness Trends: Increasing health consciousness among consumers, particularly millennials, is driving the demand for plant-based products like textured pea protein. Consumers are seeking healthier alternatives to traditional meat products, leading to the adoption of plant-based diets enriched with pea protein.

Rising Demand in the Vegan Population: The growing vegan population is a key driver for the textured pea protein market. With consumers embracing plant-based diets for health and environmental reasons, textured pea protein is becoming a staple ingredient in vegan-friendly food products.

Strategies Adopted by Market Players:

Product Innovation: Manufacturers are focusing on producing high-quality, non-GMO textured pea protein products to meet consumer demand for clean label and allergen-free ingredients.

Expansion of Product Portfolio: Companies are expanding their product portfolios to offer a diverse range of textured pea protein products catering to various consumer preferences and dietary needs.

Partnerships and Collaborations: Collaborations between ingredient suppliers and food manufacturers are facilitating the development of innovative pea protein-based products tailored to specific market segments.

