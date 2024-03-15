Robotic Pool Cleaner Market Overview 2022-2031: Forecast Market Size, Top Trends and Opportunities as Per the Business Research Company’s – US$ 1.3 Bn Global Market Report 2031

Wilmington, United States, 2024-Mar-01 — /EPR Network/ —

The global robotic pool cleaner market is poised for exponential growth, fueled by technological advancements, rising demand for cleanliness and hygiene, and the expansion of the water recreational industry. With a forecasted CAGR of 8.2% from 2022 to 2031, the market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 1.3 billion by the end of 2031. Let’s delve deeper into the factors driving this growth and the key trends shaping the landscape of robotic pool cleaners.

Key Players and Market Developments

Manufacturers are offering the best robotic pool cleaners in the market. Integration of cloud technology in robotic pool cleaners has enabled users to control or program robotic pool cleaners remotely. For example, the Maytronics robotic pool cleaner brand incorporates cloud technology into its robotic pool cleaner to enable users to manage, control, and receive proactive notifications. BWT Holding GmbH, Mariner 3S AG, Maytronics Ltd., Milagrow Robot, Pentair AES, Fluidra, Water Tech Corp, Rock Rocker, Hayward Industries, Inc., and Zucchetti Centro Sistemi S.p.a. are the prominent entities operating in this market.

Automation Revolutionizing Pool Maintenance:

Robotic pool cleaners represent a significant advancement in pool maintenance, offering accuracy, efficiency, and minimal human intervention. These intelligent devices utilize advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Cloud to autonomously navigate pools, ensuring thorough cleaning of floors and walls. The integration of AI has led to the development of autonomous pool cleaners, further enhancing their appeal in both residential and commercial sectors.

Expanding Applications in Residential and Commercial Settings:

The demand for robotic pool cleaners is witnessing an upsurge in both residential and commercial sectors. In luxury apartments and homes, the construction of swimming pools is on the rise, driving the adoption of smart pool cleaners. Moreover, premium hotel chains are increasingly incorporating automated pool cleaning devices to maintain cleanliness and enhance guest experiences. The expansion of water parks worldwide further underscores the importance of robotic pool cleaners in maintaining hygiene amidst high footfall.

Product Segmentation and Market Dynamics:

In terms of product type, residential cleaning robots dominate the market, fueled by the increasing number of residential pool owners. Additionally, the multi-surface cleaning segment holds a significant share, driven by growing health awareness and the need to prevent diseases and infections associated with unclean pools. Geographically, Europe leads the market, attributed to rapid technological adoption and rising labor costs. However, North America and Asia Pacific also boast substantial customer bases, driven by heightened consciousness regarding pool cleanliness and the construction of luxury apartments.

Future Outlook and Opportunities:

As urbanization continues to accelerate globally, the demand for robotic pool cleaners is expected to surge further. Emerging markets in South America, spurred by gradual economic development, present lucrative opportunities for market players. Moreover, advancements in technology, such as enhanced sensing capabilities and improved navigation systems, are likely to drive innovation and product development in the coming years.

