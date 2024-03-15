Power Sport Vehicle Tire Market is Predicted to Expand at A CAGR Of 4.0% by 2031- TMR Study

Wilmington,USA,2024-Mar-15 — /EPR Network/ —In a world fueled by a passion for power sports, the Power Sport Vehicle Tire market stands as a vital player, valued at US$ 4.89 Bn in 2022. Projected to grow at a steady CAGR of 4.0%, the market is set to reach US$ 6.96 Bn by 2031. Analysts attribute this growth to the increasing popularity of power sport activities, a rise in disposable income, and advancements in tire technology.

Market Overview: The global Power Sport Vehicle Tire market caters to a diverse range of vehicles, including motorcycles, ATVs, UTVs, and other recreational vehicles. These vehicles demand specialized tires to ensure optimal performance, durability, and safety across various terrains and riding conditions.

Driving Forces: The market’s driving forces include the surge in power sports popularity, a rise in disposable income, and tire technology advancements. Power sports vehicles, such as motorcycles and ATVs, require high-performance tires to provide enthusiasts with the ultimate riding experience.

Industry Dynamics: The Power Sport Vehicle Tire industry revolves around the manufacturing and supply of tires designed specifically for power sports vehicles. These vehicles are extensively used in motorsport events, adventure activities, and off-road exploration, necessitating tires that can withstand the challenges of competitive racing and deliver superior performance.

Surge in Demand for Power Sport Vehicles: The growing interest in power sports activities, including off-roading, trail riding, and ATV racing, is a significant driver of market growth. Governments actively promote power sports through infrastructure development, fostering a community of enthusiasts and contributing to the demand for specialized tires.

Disposable Income and Consumer Spending: Higher disposable income enables consumers to prioritize vehicle maintenance, including timely tire replacements. The consistent need for tire replacements, coupled with increased spending capacity among enthusiasts, propels the demand for power sport vehicle tires.

All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs) Dominance: ATVs, designed for versatility across various terrains, dominate the market in terms of vehicle type. Their applications in recreational and commercial sectors, along with their popularity among beginners and experienced riders, contribute significantly to the demand for ATV tires.

IC Engine Vehicles: IC engine-powered vehicles lead the market, offering versatility in riding experience, speed, maneuverability, and power. These vehicles often require specialized tires to ensure optimal grip, stability, and durability, driving demand for specific tires designed for IC engine power sport vehicles.

Regional Outlook: North America leads the global market, boasting a strong presence of power sports enthusiasts and a well-established motorsports culture. Europe follows suit, driven by its motorsports heritage and diverse riding landscapes. Meanwhile, the Asia Pacific region experiences significant growth due to a large population, rising disposable income, and increasing interest in recreational activities.

Key Players and Developments: The market is consolidated, with key players like Michelin, Bridgestone, and Pirelli dominating the scene. These players expand their portfolios and engage in mergers & acquisitions to maintain their stronghold. Notable developments include Goodyear’s optimized tread formulation for electric vehicles and Honda’s unveiling of a new series of multipurpose ATVs and small side-by-sides.

