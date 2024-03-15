Electric Actuator Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2031

Wilmington,USA,2024-Mar-15 — /EPR Network/ —The Electric Actuator market, valued at US$ 12.3 Bn in 2022, is poised for substantial growth with an estimated CAGR of 6.1% from 2023 to 2031, reaching a projected US$ 20.9 Bn by the end of the forecast period. This comprehensive market research study unravels the dynamics of the electric actuator industry, offering insights into growth trends, key players, consumer behavior, and emerging technologies shaping this integral component across various sectors.

Market Overview: Electric actuators, pivotal in converting electrical energy into mechanical motion, are driving efficiency and precision across industries such as oil & gas, automotive, power generation, and more. The market’s growth is fueled by the expansion of these sectors, with electric actuators emerging as a key player in enhancing control systems and reducing downtime.

Market Drivers: The surge in demand for electric actuators is primarily attributed to their ability to extend machine life, reduce energy consumption, and enhance production capabilities. Industries are recognizing the cost-effectiveness, precision, and controllability of electric actuators, leading to increased investments in research and development activities. Vendors are adopting collaborative strategies and mergers & acquisitions to secure a competitive edge and expand their market share.

Types of Electric Actuators: Electric actuators operate based on the principles of electromagnetism, utilizing electric motors, gearboxes, and lead screw or ball screw mechanisms. These actuators offer excellent control and positioning capabilities, making them ideal for applications requiring high precision and accuracy. The three main types include linear, rotary, and hybrid actuators.

Industry-wise Impact:

Rise in Power Generation: Electric actuators play a pivotal role in power generation, offering precise control over the flow of steam in nuclear power plants, subsequently ensuring optimal power output. As global power requirements surge, investments in electric infrastructure are anticipated to drive the market’s growth.

Expansion in Oil & Gas: Precision control in electronic actuation is crucial for the oil & gas sector, where electric actuators are employed to control the flow of oils and gases in pipelines. Their reliability and ability to shut off flow during emergencies contribute significantly to pipeline safety.

Regional Outlook: Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate the Electric Actuator market from 2023 to 2031, driven by increased investment in the power generation sector and the growing adoption of industrial automation. China, Japan, and South Korea are witnessing rapid growth in electric vehicle adoption, further propelling market dynamics in the region.

Key Players and Developments: Prominent players include ABB, Actuonix Motion Devices Inc., Regal Rexnord, AUMA Riester Gmbh & Co. KG, Curtiss-Wright Corporation, and General Electric. Collaborations, partnerships, and mergers & acquisitions are prominent strategies employed by key players to broaden their customer base and stay competitive. Notable developments include AUMA’s launch of the SRAV-UW actuator for underwater use.

