Europe Perishable Goods Transportation Market Projected to Exhibit Growth at 3.3% CAGR by 2031- TMR Study

Wilmington,USA,2024-Mar-15 — /EPR Network/ —The Europe perishable goods transportation market has been on a robust growth trajectory, reaching a valuation of US$ 193.1 billion in 2022. Projections indicate a continued upward trend, with an estimated Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.3% from 2023 to 2031, aiming to reach US$ 262.9 billion by the end of 2031. This article conducts an in-depth market research study, covering key aspects such as market size, growth trends, key players, competitive landscape, consumer behavior, emerging technologies, regulatory environment, and future outlook.

Market Overview: Perishable goods transportation involves the movement of products vulnerable to degradation and breakage during transit. The industry is witnessing steady growth due to an increasing demand for processed food, advancements in electrification technology, and the adoption of connected vehicle technologies. Cloud-based services and real-time monitoring facilities are further propelling market expansion.

Key Growth Drivers:

Demand for Processed Food: Changing lifestyles and urbanization in Europe are boosting the consumption of processed food, driven by convenience and longer shelf life.

Advanced Logistics: The fast-moving logistics sector is expanding, providing an efficient supply chain facility that maintains products at ideal temperatures.

High Demand for Fruits and Vegetables: The perishable goods transportation market is dominated by the fruits and vegetables segment, necessitating specialized transportation services.

Freezer Packs Gaining Traction: Cost-effective and versatile freezer packs are a prominent packaging type, especially for small and medium-sized businesses with limited budgets.

Regional Insights: Germany holds the largest market share in 2022, benefiting from a well-established transportation infrastructure. The U.K. and France are also significant players, with the U.K. acting as a key entry point for perishable goods into Europe, and France contributing to market growth through its production of perishable goods.

Key Players: The market is consolidated, with a few key players such as AGRO Merchants Group, DB Schenker, Kuehne+Nagel, and others dominating the landscape. Expansion of service offerings, mergers, and acquisitions are key strategies adopted by these players.

Key Developments: Notable developments include Lineage Logistics’ plans to acquire Kloosterboer Group, indicating a strategic move to enhance its global footprint, and Danone Sp. z o.o.’s renewal of partnership with Kuehne+Nagel, emphasizing the importance of efficient logistics in the perishable goods sector.

Consumer Behavior and Emerging Technologies: The rise in online grocery shopping has fueled the need for efficient transportation systems, driving market growth. Emerging technologies, such as electrification and connected vehicle technologies, are shaping the industry’s future.

Regulatory Environment: Stringent regulations in European countries ensure the safety and quality of transported perishable goods, necessitating specialized transportation systems and temperature-controlled vehicles.

Future Outlook: With a projected CAGR of 3.3%, the Europe perishable goods transportation market is poised for substantial growth. Ongoing technological advancements, coupled with strategic partnerships and expansions, will play a crucial role in shaping the industry’s future.

