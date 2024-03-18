Well-Established Ohio-Based HVAC Contractor Opens Location in Ft Myers Florida

Ft Myers, Florida, 2024-Mar-18 — /EPR Network/ — Ohio-based Dor-Mar Heating and Air Conditioning announced the opening of an HVAC office to serve customers in Fort Myers, Naples, and Marco Island and nearby areas of Florida.

The facility’s staff includes experienced customer service specialists and certified AC repair technicians. The local team is responsible for scheduling air conditioning tune-ups, routine maintenance and repairs, and emergency no-cooling HVAC repair appointments. The technicians provide on-site replacement AC equipment estimates, as well as professional AC installation services.

“My grandfather started our company in 1962, servicing central Ohio homeowners’ heating and air conditioning needs,” said Steven Brewer, third-generation owner of the family-run business. “My dad, Greg Brewer, who took over for my grandfather, recently retired to Marco Island and was frustrated by the low quality service of local AC companies.”

Together, they decided Dor-Mar could offer greatly superior service to the competition in the southwest Florida market, so they decided to open a service center in the area. The company plans to transfer several of their top service technicians to Florida, but he also said they plan to hire as many additional experienced certified air conditioning technicians as needed.

The office is open during business hours by appointment only. Their phone lines are staffed for emergency no A/C service 24 hours a day. “Dor-Mar’s competitive advantage is that we offer fast, same-day service,” Steven said. “We provide the best, most reliable HVAC service in any area we cover,” he said. “It’s a matter of personal pride with us, and our customers agree.”

With Spring, and warmer temperatures just around the corner, the new shop opening couldn’t come at a better time. He recommends homeowners get their air conditioners serviced now, before the intense heat and humidity of Florida summers arrives. When the AC turns back on full-blast after the winter lull, that’s when the units tend to fail the most.

The company enrolls every customer automatically into their Home Comfort Membership program, making it relatively easy to maintain the customers’ AC equipment. He said they reach out to their customer base in the early spring to schedule equipment service before the air conditioners are really under heavy load. Their service contract is a safety valve to ensure no families are uncomfortable or in danger from unsafe equipment, and is a ‘smash hit’ with their customers, he said. He urges homeowners to schedule spring AC maintenance soon to avoid the uncomfortable feeling of no cooling when the temperatures rise sharply.

About Dor-Mar Ft Myers Air Conditioning Repair and Service

Dor-Mar Ft Myers Air Conditioning Repair and Service is part of the Dor-Mar Heating and Air Conditioning family of companies. The original Dor-Mar shop, founded by Frank A. Brewer in Newark, Ohio, was passed down to his son Greg Brewer, and is now currently owned and managed by Greg’s sons Steven and Greg Brewer II.

Dor-Mar service technicians attend frequent and regular training, ensuring they keep up with the ever-changing HVAC field. Leading manufacturers Rheem & Coleman recently recognized Dor-Mar as a “Top Team Contractor.” The HVAC contractor offers free estimates on new equipment, and provides customers with 24-hour service emergency service as needed.

Dor-Mar is a Better Business Bureau A+ accredited business and has earned an A rating on Angi (formerly Angie’s List), the highest possible rating for a contractor. Currently, Dor-Mar is rated on Google at 4.7 stars with more than 1,000 customer reviews.

Visit Dor-Mar Ft Myers Air Conditioning Repair and Service at https://www.dormarhvac.com/locations/collier-county-fl/ft-myers-fl/