With a New Platform, Cantrell Service Center Focuses on Supporting Accessibility And a Hassle-Free Online Experience

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas, 2024-Mar-18 — /EPR Network/ — There’s nothing worse than visiting a local auto repair shop’s website to find it difficult to locate information, half the links lead nowhere, and clients can only schedule an appointment if they speak to someone. In an era where everything is digital-first, websites should focus on a customer-centric experience and better accessibility. Cantrell Service Center, Inc. proudly announces the launch of its new website.

The new design will provide an enhanced experience for its valued customers. Their revamped online platform is optimized for desktop, tablet, or mobile devices. The new website boasts many features to improve the user experience and accessibility for anyone needing additional accommodations.

The website offers:

A Streamlined Booking Process : Customers can easily book services through the website, simplifying the process and eliminating unnecessary hassle.

: Customers can easily book services through the website, simplifying the process and eliminating unnecessary hassle. Brands They Service: Cantrell Service Center proudly services many automotive brands, including Ford, Chevrolet, Toyota, Honda, Nissan, and BMW. Their team of experienced technicians can handle any repair or maintenance needs.

Cantrell Service Center proudly services many automotive brands, including Ford, Chevrolet, Toyota, Honda, Nissan, and BMW. Their team of experienced technicians can handle any repair or maintenance needs. New Homepage: The new homepage has a pleasing aesthetic, redesigned layout, and attractive color scheme. Clients can easily find information with a single scroll or click, such as learning about Cantrell Service Center’s offerings, discovering more about the owners, and accessing informative blogs.

The new homepage has a pleasing aesthetic, redesigned layout, and attractive color scheme. Clients can easily find information with a single scroll or click, such as learning about Cantrell Service Center’s offerings, discovering more about the owners, and accessing informative blogs. Accessibility Bar: The new website features an inclusive accessibility bar, ensuring all users can easily navigate and access information. Users can adjust font sizes, zoom in and out, mark headings, change color contrasts, and utilize screen reader compatibility.

The new website is a testament to the company’s commitment to adaptability, convenience, and customer satisfaction. At Cantrell Service Center, exceeding customer expectations is second nature. Dan DuCharme shares, “If you want to be treated fairly and honestly, then this is the place you can trust for that!”

Digital Vehicle Inspection (DVI): Their unique approach involves performing a comprehensive DVI on every vehicle, providing customers with complete transparency through photos and videos.

Post-Service Follow-Up: A service advisor will call 24 to 48 hours after vehicle pickup to ensure customer satisfaction, reflecting Cantrell Service Center’s dedication to exceptional service beyond the repair process.

Uses Advanced Tools: Their technicians deliver the latest automotive excellence by utilizing cutting-edge automotive technology, such as a Hunter Alignment machine and Road Force Balancer.

Since 1971, Cantrell Service Center, Inc. has proudly served central Arkansas. They offer a 3-year warranty on repair work through their partnership with NAPA. This warranty is honored at NAPA Auto Care shops throughout America.

Cantrell Service Center, Inc. invites new and existing customers to visit their new website. Visitors can expect the same convenience and exceptional service that has been the hallmark of their business for the past five decades.