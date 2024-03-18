CD Bioparticles Announces New Line of Polyacrylamides for Drug Delivery Studies

New York, USA, 2024-Mar-18 — /EPR Network/ — CD Bioparticles, a leading manufacturer and supplier of numerous drug delivery products and services, announced the launch of its expanded line of low-PDI polymers, Polyacrylamides. The new product line offers different functional groups (e.g., acid, amine, and methoxy) and a variety of molecular weights (1.5 KDa-6,000 KDa), making them ideal for a wide range of applications, particularly for drug delivery.

Low dispersion index polymers are a class of low molecular weight polymeric compounds. Typically, the structures of such polymers are designed to reduce their dispersion in solution, thereby improving their stability and controllability. Such polymers have important applications in the field of drug delivery, mainly due to their ability to efficiently carry and release drug molecules, thus improving drug bioavailability and therapeutic efficacy.

Low PDI polymers offer several key benefits in drug delivery. These polymers have precise and controllable properties, making it easier to tailor their structure during synthesis for specific application requirements. Additionally, they exhibit higher reaction efficiencies due to their narrower molecular weight distribution, resulting in uniform polymer structures. This uniformity contributes to stable drug carriers and controlled drug release. Moreover, low PDI polymers enable targeted drug delivery by allowing better control over carrier shape and surface properties, thereby concentrating drugs at the diseased site while minimizing impact on normal tissues. In summary, these polymers play a crucial role in advancing drug delivery systems by improving stability, precision, and therapeutic outcomes.

Polyacrylamides are water-soluble synthetic linear polymers made from acrylamide or the combination of acrylamide and acrylic acid. With a commitment to excellence and sustainability, CD Bioparticles has expanded its portfolio of low PDI polymers to offer the research community a wide range of Polyacrylamides with functional groups (e.g., acid, amine, cyanide, and methoxy) and a variety of molecular weights (1.5 KDa-6,000 KDa). These new products can be used for various applications, including drug delivery, wound healing, and tissue engineering.

CD Bioparticles’ quality polyacrylamide products can help scientists address critical challenges in drug delivery, including the low water solubility of drugs, their susceptibility to environmental factors (e.g., light, oxygen and humidity), the need for targeted delivery, controlled release, and combination therapy. By encapsulating drugs within these polymers, CD Bioparticles enhances drug bioavailability, stability, and precision while facilitating joint administration of multiple drugs. CD Bioparticles’ innovative solutions contribute to advancing drug delivery research and improving patient outcomes.

CD Bioparticles is committed to advancing drug delivery research and leveraging the power of polyacrylamide to create innovative solutions that help its customers achieve their research goals. To learn more about new polyacrylamides and to explore other low-PDI polymers from CD Bioparticles, please visit https://www.cd-bioparticles.net/polyacrylamide.

About CD Bioparticles

CD Bioparticles is an established drug delivery company that provides customized solutions for developing and manufacturing novel biocompatible drug delivery systems. It specializes in various formulation and drug delivery technologies, from conventional liposomes and PEGylated liposomes to polymer microspheres and nanoparticles for drug delivery. The company also provides contract research services for drug delivery formulation, formulation feasibility study, process development and scale-up, as well as analytical and non-clinical research services.