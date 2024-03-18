Samana Retail Park Presents a $41 million Retail Complex In Dubai’s Arjan.

Arjan Dubai, UAE, 2024-Mar-18 — /EPR Network/ — Samana Retail Park, a $40.8 million (AED 150 million) retail enclave tucked away in Arjan Dubai, has been launched by Samana Developers, a company well-known for its inventive moves in Dubai’s real estate sector.

This development provides investors with a rare opportunity to purchase retail spaces with a flexible 5-year payment plan that includes monthly installments as low as 1%.

According to its resident-focused philosophy, the project, because of its proximity to the Greek-inspired Samana Mykonos Signature residential property, redefines traditional commercial centers, creating a park-like air.

Samana Retail Park In Dubai promises a rich shopping experience for Arjan’s freehold district neighborhoods by attracting attention from premium brands of the highest caliber worldwide. It also offers an excellent location for upmarket supermarkets and a varied selection of dining alternatives.

At Samana Developers, our strategy is focused on achieving investor happiness. Our goal with Samana Retail Park is to exceed expectations and make it a leading retail investment destination with profitable returns.

Our dedication to on-time delivery and superb design reaches business endeavors such as Samana Retail Park, enhancing regular shopping encounters in Arjan, and establishing a new standard in the retail industry.

Designed to meet the diverse demands of customers from a range of demographic backgrounds, the shopping center is anticipated to be the top choice for fashionistas, astute grocery shoppers, and those in search of wonderful dining experiences.

Samana Retail Park is an excellent example of the developer’s commitment to providing aesthetically pleasing areas that improve the shopping experience, with an exquisite, modern design that merges effortlessly with the surroundings.

Project Name: Samana Retail Park

Website: https://www.uaebuilders.com/

Email: info@uaebuilders.com

Address: Arjan, Dubai