UCP of Central Florida announces 2024 honorees ahead of Annual Gala

ORLANDO, Fla., 2024-Mar-18 — /EPR Network/ — UCP of Central Florida is proud to announce its 2024 honorees who will be recognized at the 31st Annual Gala, set to take place April 6.

As a leading organization dedicated to empowering children with and without disabilities, UCP of Central Florida is pleased to recognize outstanding contributors for their efforts in inspiring UCP’s mission in others and who have demonstrated unwavering commitment to making a positive impact in the community.

The 2024 honorees are:

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings – Champion for Children Award

As an enthusiastic supporter of children’s causes, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings is this year’s recipient of the Champion for Children Award. Mayor Demmings’ unwavering commitment to UCP reflects a deep-seated support for the organization’s mission. He has worked hard to improve the lives of children in Central Florida. Through his efforts, UCP is able to deliver impactful services and make a positive impact on children within the community.

Matern – Jackie Bailes Legacy Award

Matern provides engineer-consulting services throughout Florida. They have volunteered time and donated design services to UCP of Central Florida. Their in-kind support has helped with the construction of many UCP campuses including Holloway, Pine Hills, Bailes Early Childhood Academy, and West Orange.

Insurance Office of America – Jack Holloway Star of Gratitude Award

Providing brokerage services for many of UCP’s insurance needs, Insurance Office of America (IOA) consistently works hard to make sure UCP can keep costs low and keep premiums down for its team members. As advocates for UCP, IOA goes beyond the role of just agent.

“We are so pleased to have the support of many public servants across the region, including Mayor Demings and his leadership in Orange County, which has assisted us in serving children with and without disabilities,” said Dr. Ilene Wilkins, CEO and President of UCP. “All of the honorees this year are a testament to the collective effort to the betterment of our community and their commitment to UCP, and we look forward to recognizing them at our Annual Gala.”

UCP’s Annual Gala is one of Orlando’s most star-studded fundraisers. The 31st Annual Gala will be held April 6, 2024, at Caribe Royale Orlando with celebrity co-hosts Cheryl Hines, RJ Mitte and Rachael Harris. UCP’s Gala raises hundreds of thousands of dollars annually to help provide individualized support, education and therapy services to thousands of Central Florida’s children.

For more information about UCP’s 31st Annual Gala, visit www.ucpcfl.org/gala. To purchase tickets, click here.

About UCP of Central Florida:

For more than 60 years, UCP of Central Florida has provided vital services for children and families touched by disabilities. UCP is a national leader in inclusive education, support and therapy by creating a consortium of charter schools for children with and without disabilities. For more information about UCP of Central Florida, visit www.ucpcfl.org.

