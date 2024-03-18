Coupon Craze Hits the Middle East: Introducing Middle East’s Elite Coupon Platform Claimea

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 2024-Mar-18 — /EPR Network/ — The Middle East is about to experience a great shift with the launch of Claimea, the region’s elite coupon platform set to revolutionize how people save while shopping online. Considering the growing trend of online coupons, Claimea offers a comprehensive solution for shoppers looking for working and verified deals.

Claimea aims to enhance the shopping experience for consumers across the Middle East. With an interactive user interface and well-known partner merchants, Claimea helps to unlock exclusive discounts, cashback offers, and special promotions with just a few clicks. One can enjoy shopping at stores like Amazon, Noon, Sivvi, Namshi, and more.

“At Claimea, we recognize the evolving needs of modern shoppers who are highly interested in shopping from online platforms to increase their savings.” said the CEO of Claimea.

Key Features of Claimea:

User-Friendly Interface: Claimea’s interactive platform makes browsing for coupons and redeeming offers easy. Experience a seamless shopping experience set for all users.

Industry Best Merchants: Partnering with leading brands and local businesses, Claimea offers a diverse selection of discounts across categories such as fashion, electronics, dining, travel, and more.

Super Saving Homepage: The homepage layout is designed in a way to find all top stores and the coupons, deals that best saves when you shop online. Home page slides and the cards section is a real highlight to the homepage.

Additional Savings: As the Middle East’s coupon platform, Claimea aims to provide the highest discounts on everything and help shoppers increase their buying range.

Festive Specials: Claimea makes your event shopping the most budget friendly. Here you find a dedicated page to find all exclusive codes at one place.

To celebrate its launch, Claimea is offering exclusive discounts. Visit www.claimea.com to join the savings and start unlocking incredible deals today.

About Claimea:

Claimea is the Middle East’s elite coupon platform to help shoppers save money and shop smarter. With a vast network of merchants and a user-friendly interface, Claimea offers a seamless and personalized shopping experience for users across the region.

