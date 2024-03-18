Hale’s Automotive Reaffirms Commitment to Quality After Ownership Change

MARION, IL, 2024-Mar-18 — /EPR Network/ — Hale’s Automotive’s new owner pledges the Marion auto shop will maintain its high standards following the transition.

Hale’s Automotive has offered quality service to the Marion community since it was founded by Joe Hale and his family in 1989. Starting as a two-bay operation, the 408 North Court St. auto shop expanded to a 15,000-square-foot facility with state-of-the-art equipment in 2013.

Matt Mevert, who took over ownership in 2023, said he remains committed to the integrity and high standards that fueled Hale’s success.

“It’s all about providing customers peace of mind,” Mevert said. “That remains our primary objective. We continue to stand for quality service, transparency and fair pricing, standards that I know our customers expect.”

Hale’s Automotive offers auto repair services for a large range of makes and models including fleet vehicles and semi-trucks. Fleet services include advanced diagnostic and repair capabilities and specialized services including diesel engine repair and 24/7 towing support.

Its ASE master technicians and its state-of-the-art facility offer expert care for recreational and commercial vehicles including buses. Hale’s Automotive backs its service with a 3-year, 36,000-mile nationwide warranty.

Mevert said that the shop retains two tow trucks to maintain prompt service. Its retained vehicles and local partnerships enable the shop to tow all commercial vehicles including heavier ones.

“We will make sure that your vehicle gets here so that our qualified technicians can offer the repair services that you depend on,” he said.

Mevert understands the importance of upgrading diagnostic tools so that the shop can accommodate emerging vehicle technologies. That dedication to excellence includes ensuring technicians receive the needed training.

The shop’s customer-centric approach means getting customers’ vehicles back on the road as soon as possible. It also means keeping prices competitive and transparent without sacrificing quality.

“Hale’s Automotive has been a mainstay in the Marion community because of Joe Hale’s focus on offering customers peace of mind, high standards and integrity,” Mevert said. “I know that’s what our customers have come to expect and I took over Hale’s to make sure that does not change.”

Customers may call or schedule service online. Secure key dropoff is located near the shop’s front door.

For more information about the variety of auto repair and maintenance services offered at Hale’s Automotive, potential customers may call (618) 993-2287 or visit https://halesautomotive.com.