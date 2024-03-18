Smart Pumps Market Growing at 7.8% CAGR by 2033

The market is likely to have many opportunities to flourish due to the cheap cost of smart pumps. Due to its excellent quality and design, it is the most often used pump in the upcoming years.

According to forecasts, the smart pump market is expected to be valued at US$ 1,021.9 million in 2023 and US$ 2,165.7 million by 2033.

The primary use of smart pumps is in smart cities. The functionality of the intelligent pumps is suitable for the infrastructure of smart cities, which enhances the sales of these pumps. Smart pumps are required for numerous applications, including energy production and wastewater treatment.

Overall, it offers the smart pump business a substantial number of potential chances. Also, the smart pump is employed more frequently in various industries as more organizations move towards automation.

Key Segments

By Pump Type:

  • Centrifugal
  • Positive Displacement

By Capacity:

  • UPTO 30
  • 30-90
  • 90-180
  • 180-360
  • Above 360

By End-User:

  • Building Automation
  • Water & Wastewater
  • Oil & Gas
  • Chemicals
  • Power
  • Others

By Region:

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • East Asia
  • South Asia & Pacific
  • Middle East & Africa

Competitors Winning Strategies

Key manufacturers in their active regions, like Wilo SE, Grundfos Holdings, Sulzer, Wanner International, Flowserve Enterprise, and others, are in the market. Due to its longstanding presence in the sector and the optimum functional potential of its portfolio, the ABB Group is also anticipated to have a large market share.

Recent Developments:

  • A smart pump maintenance agreement for saltwater lift pumps based on the Norwegian Continental Shelf was announced by Framo and Aker BP in March 2020. The six-year deal, extended by six years, continues a pilot agreement started in 2018 by industrial AI Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), the producer Aker BP, and pump provider Framo.
  • Grundfos announced the opening of their Distributed Pumping System in Thailand in October 2021. The technology lowers the energy needed to cool big commercial buildings by up to 50%, significantly decreasing operational costs and assisting Thai businesses in achieving their sustainability objectives. The pumping system uses intelligent circulator pumps, MAGNA3, and TPE3 pumps, as well as decentralized pumping, to improve energy efficiency in cooling systems.

